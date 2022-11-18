Read full article on original website
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United
Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
Italy Coach Roberto Mancini: “Federico Dimarco Is In Form For Both National Team & Inter, He’s A Quality Player”
Italian national team head coach Roberto Mancini feels that Inter wingback Federico Dimarco is playing some of his best football at both club and international level. Speaking in a press conference following the Azzurri’s 3-1 win over Albania in a friendly, as reported by FCInter1908, the coach highlighted the form of both Dimarco and Napoli wingback Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Netherlands defence brings best chance to finally win World Cup, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
The current Netherlands side are capable of doing what the 1998 team should have, and finally winning the World Cup, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The former Chelsea forward believes they are much more than “dark horses”.Hasselbaink was part of the squad that went so close in 1998, only losing to Ronaldo’s Brazil in the semi-finals on penalties, and says French clubmates told him that they were glad they didn’t have to play the Dutch. While that speaks to the immense quality of that Netherlands team, Hasselbaink believes that this side can go further.“I do think they have got...
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan
Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 4: Cristiano Ronaldo
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Stu's analysis: He won the Euros in 2016 with Portugal, which was huge for him, to add that to his international career. But we know the one that he really wants is a World Cup trophy.
Kylian Mbappe forced to wait as Qatar World Cup remains in thrall to Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi realised something needed to change. It is remarkable to say it now, especially given how easy Ligue 1 generally is for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine found French football unexpectedly difficult in his first season. He struggled with the physicality. Messi just wasn’t used to the robustness of the challenges. It greatly subdued his whole game. His entourage found all of his analytics were way down. He wasn’t involved much in play. It was, according to those who know him, “the worst season of his career”.It wouldn’t be Messi, though, if he didn’t take the challenge head...
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Hoping For AC Milan Transfer
Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech will reportedly be using the World Cup as an audition for a January transfer.
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez: “Playing For Argentina With Lionel Messi Is A Dream, We Won Copa America For Diego Maradona”
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez feels that playing for the Argentine national team with legendary forward Lionel Messi is like a dream for him. Speaking Inter Media House, as reported by FCInterNews, the 25-year-old gave his thoughts on playing for his national side, including noting that the Copa America that they won in the summer of 2021 was dedicated to legendary Argentine and former Barcelona and Napoli forward Diego Maradona.
Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player
Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Argentina manager brands Juventus star a hot player
The Argentinian national team manager Lionel Scaloni has high regard for Angel di Maria and heaped praise on the Juventus man just before their World Cup campaign begins. Argentina is one of the favourites to win the competition and named Di Maria in their squad. The Juve man was in...
Inter Milan Star Reveals Emotions About Playing With Lionel Messi
The players on the Argentina national team have one goal once the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets rolling: Win the trophy for Lionel Messi. The tournament in Qatar will mark the final one for the Paris Saint-Germain star. As a result, many on the team, such as Lautaro Martinez, want...
Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan
Inter Milan reportedly do not want to extend the current loan deal for Romelu Lukaku.
Soccer-World Cup poorer without Mane says ex-Liverpool teammate Van Dijk
DOHA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says the World Cup will be poorer without his former clubmate Sadio Mane, even though the Dutch now face a weaker Senegal side in their Group A opener on Monday.
Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury
The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Video – The Top 5 assists from Serie A Round 15, featuring Chiesa
The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded the best fives assists from Serie A Round 15, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa making the cut. The returning winger picked up Arek Milik inside the penalty box, allowing the latter to score the third and final goal in Juve’s win over Lazio.
Arsenal face serious competition from Newcastle for 13 goals in 17 games attacker
Arsenal is battling Newcastle United for the signature of Marcus Thuram after his good first half of the season. The son of Lilian Thuram has developed into a lethal goalscorer at Borussia Monchengladbach and could leave them at the end of this season. His current deal expires then and the...
