ktmoradio.com
One Vehicle Accidents Leave Drivers Hurt
Two afternoon traffic accidents yesterday left people hurt in the Bootheel. Troop E reports the first accident happened during the noon hour in New Madrid County on Route D west of Parma when a Freightliner, driven by 18 year old Jayden Gravil of Sikeston, ran off the road and overturned.
Kait 8
Three people dead after Saturday crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
whiterivernow.com
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
KTLO
14-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Jonesboro man
JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Anthony Rudley was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. According to the...
Kait 8
Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street. Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl...
Kait 8
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrests in Ripley County
The HP arrested a Doniphan man Friday night. 19 year old Macoy Hampton was arrested on a Butler County warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and a Carter County warrant for no insurance. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.
ktmoradio.com
Weekend Wrecks Injure Two People
One person was hurt in a traffic accident that happened on CR 402 south of York Village in Butler County Saturday morning. Troop E reports a vehicle driven by 34 year old Cody Collins of Malden crossed the center of the road and struck a pickup driven by 26 year old Cameron Clark of Paragould.
Kait 8
Jonesboro sees outbreak amid flu case surge
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is seeing an outbreak of flu for the first time in a couple of years. Dr. Mark Wiggins, a primary care physician for St. Bernard’s, said they’ve seen more patients in the hospital, noting many of them being older or having chronic conditions.
ktmoradio.com
Arrest in C’ville for Fraudulent Use of Debit Cards
One person was arrested in Caruthersville for alleged fraudulent use of debit cards. Caruthersville PD reports the arrest of Sierra Harris was made yesterday afternoon. At the time of her arrest, police say she was in possession of seven credit/debit cards which did not belong to her. Additionally, authorities found a little over a gram of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of cocaine.
mdmh-conway.com
Following an incident at a Jonesboro High School, man charged with second-degree battery
Little Rock, Arkansas – A Friday incident inside the school left three Westside High School employees hurt. On November 18, a man allegedly entered the high school through a student door. This is according to Superintendent Scott Gauntt. Gauntt claimed that the 53-year-old David Edward McFall of Bono was...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT to Hold Community Briefing for US 412 Environmental Study
MoDOT is holding a community briefing to discuss the environmental study for the Highway 412 project next month. That meeting is set for Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Senath Hornersville High School Gym. MoDOT has launched the Environmental Study to plan for future capacity improvements examining the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
talkbusiness.net
$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion
Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
Kait 8
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
Kait 8
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville. On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race. On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
