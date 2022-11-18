DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of data from a single center, real-world study with one-year clinical follow-up of patients selected from the ReActiv8®-C study. Patients implanted with ReActiv8 at Klinikum Itzehoe were consecutively included into this cohort if they presented with back pain ≥6 and no prior lumbar surgery. The one-year results, published in World Neurosurgery, showed that a majority of the 44 patients followed up with demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain (NRS), disability (ODI) and quality of life (EQ-5D-5L). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

