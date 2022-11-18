Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Manchester United star set to be dropped for World Cup game with Liverpool man tipped to start
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be on the bench for France for their opening World Cup fixture. France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a positive start in order to retain their title. France’s squad has...
The USMNT's true downfall in World Cup-opening draw with Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Weary limbs and rueful stares crawled around the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium here in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Just minutes after midnight, proud players offered grudging claps to thousands of supporters. Disappointment trailed them, the U.S. men's national team, to their locker room after a . Head coach Gregg Berhalter could see it etched across their faces.
