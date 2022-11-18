Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
Downtown Camp Hill Association gets in the holiday spirit with annual 'Candy Cane Walk'
CAMP HILL, Pa. — More than two dozen vendors participated in Camp Hill's annual "Candy Cane Walk" event on Sunday. It's the Downtown Camp Hill Association's way of kicking off the holiday shopping season, with local businesses offering deals and even Santa making an appearance. Officials with the organization...
Combating food insecurity and inflation, Water Street Mission runs 8 week food drive
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Rescue Mission Food Drive (RMFD) is aiming to reach its goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of food by Dec. 22 for families facing food insecurity. The food drive started on Nov. 1, and organizers say they still have a long way to go.
local21news.com
First Presbyterian Church of York hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner take away
The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted their annual free Thanksgiving take away dinner Saturday afternoon. The event has been going on for over 25 years and has fed thousands across the local community. The meal includes Thanksgiving staples including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Each family is...
Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on the Lincoln Square for many year. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser
(WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank spent Friday, Nov. 18, raising money to support their mission with a “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser. The event is part of Lancaster County’s “Extra Give” fundraiser. Whenever someone donates to the food bank, a red balloon is put inside a bus.
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money. The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Million-dollar home built in late 1800s for sale in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg is known for its railroad history, and a home for sale in Strasburg Borough, Lancaster County, offers a chance to live somewhere built just decades after the railroad. The Musser Herr House on Miller Street was built around 1875, according to its listing by Hostetter Realty. According to information provided […]
'Decide to Ride' initiative offers $10 voucher for Uber rides over Thanksgiving holiday
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police departments across Lancaster County are promoting a yearly initiative to prevent driving under the influence over the Thanksgiving holiday, the county's district attorney's office said Monday. The "Decide to Ride" initiative, sponsored by Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber, provides a $10 voucher toward...
Looking to be active on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of turkey trots across central Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — For many people, the biggest decision on Thanksgiving Day is whether there's enough room in their stomach for a third helping of turkey and stuffing. For others, it's which 5K race they should run that morning. An informal poll of the FOX43 staff indicates we can't...
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster has an abundance of fun things to do with kids. The best part? Many of them are completely free. Here are four free family-friendly things to do in Lancaster, PA, year round.
Support central Pennsylvania food banks with 'Cranksgiving' bike ride
YORK, Pa. — Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999. The organizers then brought it to York 16 years ago. This weekend, two south central Pennsylvanian cities will host their own Cranksgiving to support people in...
State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today. "At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we...
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
