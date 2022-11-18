ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

First Presbyterian Church of York hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner take away

The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted their annual free Thanksgiving take away dinner Saturday afternoon. The event has been going on for over 25 years and has fed thousands across the local community. The meal includes Thanksgiving staples including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Each family is...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on the Lincoln Square for many year. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter

Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money. The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy