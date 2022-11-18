ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
When do Pennsylvania’s ski mountains open for the season?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots. Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are:. Monday/Tuesday from...
Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs

The Center Square – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
