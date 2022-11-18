Read full article on original website
Related
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Bear harvest down after weekend opening of firearms season
Two days into this year’s firearms hunting season for bear, successful hunters have brought 831 bruins into bear-check stations of the Pennsylvania Game Commission – 651 on Saturday and 180 on Sunday. That’s down substantially from either of the two previous years, the only previous years since the...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Restaurant anniversary; gas prices; Black Friday hours: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. High: 52; Low: 28. Sunny. Celebrating: A hockey player, 23, who has twice survived cancer was able to drop the puck at a special Hershey Bears game over the weekend. Haunted: Parents of two Middletown football players who appeared on...
abc27.com
When do Pennsylvania’s ski mountains open for the season?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots. Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are:. Monday/Tuesday from...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
‘Consumers deserve transparency’: Pa. AG announces Grubhub settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs
The Center Square – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
Thanksgiving week forecast in central Pa. should make all happy, except the turkey
Central Pennsylvanians won’t have to worry about the weather ruining holiday plans, as forecasters are saying only sunny, dry skies are ahead this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service is calling for sunshine between Tuesday and Thursday, as central Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate the holiday. Black Friday could see showers...
Turkey demand for Thanksgiving remains strong, Pennsylvania farmers say, despite inflation costs and a deadly avian flu
Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states in the country for year-round turkey production. Despite rising inflation and a deadly avian influenza affecting the availability and cost of turkeys, Pennsylvania farms say demand for fresh birds remains strong ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Bolton Turkey Farm in Bucks County raises...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
FOX43.com
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
Pennsylvania has No. 3 ‘dirtiest’ sports venue in U.S.: study
When going to see a game live, it’s best not to think about how clean a venue may be. This is especially true of one sports venue in Pennsylvania, which has been rated the third overall “dirtiest” in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city absolute second best to...
More than 5 feet of snow is on the ground in parts of N.Y.: photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State
St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
abc27.com
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1