Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Carcass waste dumpsters available across the Northwoods
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 is in the books, and an effort is underway to help stop the spread of deadly diseases, including chronic wasting disease. CWD is the fatal affliction that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. At the Town of...
Fox11online.com
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
Fox11online.com
Fall maintenance scheduled for Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will temporarily be closed for fall maintenance. The Mason Street Bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roads will be closed east of the Fox River on E. Mason Street at S. Monroe Avenue....
Fox11online.com
11-year-old fatally shot during deer hunt
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a Wisconsin Department of...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
Man rescued after kayak capsizes
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County survey looks to find solutions to childcare and workforce gap
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc County is taking a closer look at available childcare in the community. Multiple organizations have teamed up to produce a survey for parents and care givers to take. This comes as national data indicates childcare can be a key factor in limiting workforce participation in terms...
Fox11online.com
High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal overdose
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Jereme Newton was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for providing the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Newton, 34, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and five other counts for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years.
Fox11online.com
Green Knights Overrun Finlandia In Sweep
DE PERE (WLKU) -- St. Norbert College posted its third consecutive shutout as it blanked Finlandia University 8-0 in the second game of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association series at Resch Olympic Pavilion. The Green Knights (6-1-2, 4-0 NCHA) finished off the series sweep and extended their winning streak to...
Fox11online.com
Menominee man sentenced for meth possession
MENOMINEE (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Christopher Alan Barstow, 38, was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison. Prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Rogg, noted, "a lengthy prison sentence is the only option left available" for Barstow. Barstow pled guilty to...
Fox11online.com
Coghlin Sets NCAA Division III Wins Record
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College coach Tim Coghlin set the NCAA Division III record for men's hockey coaching victories at that level with the Green Knights' 3-1 win over Finlandia University in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Cornerstone Community Center. Coghlin, who has been at the...
Comments / 0