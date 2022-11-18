Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
jtv.tv
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Linda Brian & John Haynes, Interim Directors, Dahlem. Tom Jurasek & Andrew Gissal, Bearex. George Pierson, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Together...
jtv.tv
Monday, November 21, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson. Melissa Callison & Jim Francis, JSO Guild Holiday Ball. Dr. Randy Penn, Penn Chiropractic. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show: Mayor Daniel Mahoney, City...
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
WILX-TV
Places offering free Thanksgiving meals in Greater Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and there is support available for anyone who needs help putting food on the table during the holidays. A number of bars, restaurants, churches, and organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals for those in the area. City Rescue Mission. 607 E. Michigan...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
Lansing celebrates the holidays with Silver Bells in the City
The holiday tradition will kick off at 5 p.m. with the electric light parade at 6 p.m.
urgence.tv
Kringle Holiday Market now open in downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a fun event that’s outdoors, it’s often difficult to find one in the winter. But, now, mid-Michigan residents have an option for a festive way to shop outdoors this holiday season. Downtown Lansing Inc. is bringing a brand...
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift told families about the closure in an email early Monday morning. "Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st," said Swift.All before and after-school activities are also canceled. There is no additional information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday.
Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection
JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline's 47th Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas Around the World”
It’s a “Christmas Around the World,” this year for our 47th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all southeast Michigan.
jtv.tv
UPDATED: Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 19, 2022
Leaping Joe Lathers jumped over a would-be-tackler on a 9-yard touchdown run for Lumen Christi Catholic High School in the Division 7 state semifinal on Saturday at Chelsea High School. Football. Division 7 State Semifinals. At Chelsea High School. Lumen Christi 20, Napoleon 7: What looked like a rugby scrum...
WILX-TV
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
eastlansinginfo.news
Will East Lansing Become a Sanctuary City?
The East Lansing Human Rights Commission (HRC) unanimously approved a resolution at its Monday night meeting designating East Lansing as a sanctuary city. Before it can take effect, City Council must endorse the idea. The measure now goes to the council, which could vote on the resolution as soon as its Dec. 6 meeting.
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
WWMTCw
Two new troopers join brothers in blue at Michigan State Police Post in Marshall
MARSHALL, MI — Two new troopers at the Michigan State Police Post in Marshall are joining their brothers in blue, quite literally. Brandon and Bailey Bowers recently graduated from the academy. Brandon and Bailey are brothers, and now they're working with their two older brothers, Benjamin and Brock. "I...
Hawk Island opens ticket sales for Lansing snow tubing
It’s almost time for some epic sledding in Lansing.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
