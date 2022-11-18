Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Bijani: Clamor for change won't distract Texans from objective
Entering week 12, the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over the Las Vegas Raiders and everyone else in the league for the top overall draft pick in 2023.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Ohio State Football: UM player accidentally gives info on injured running back
It’s rivalry week and everyone is focused on Columbus, Ohio. That’s where the Ohio State football team will be taking on Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are going to empty the bag of tricks for this one and use every advantage they can to win this game.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Nuggets odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 22
The Detroit Pistons will try to snap their seven-game losing streak tonight on the road against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets. Of course, Detroit will be shorthanded as well, as Cade Cunningham is still out, although there have been some positive signs around his injury (more on that later). Detroit still...
Alabama Football: Ignore opt-out noise and focus on the Transfer Portal
Alabama football fans are in an unfamiliar situation, fretting over what Crimson Tide players will or will not play in the bowl game. It is possible as soon as early next week opt-out decisions will be announced. There are strong opinions from fans about players opting out. They range from...
Auburn vs. Bradley: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday's game
Auburn plays Bradley on Tuesday at the Cancun Challenge, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. It may be a seasonably normal day on the Plains, but Auburn Basketball is spending the week in warmer weather to take part in the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0