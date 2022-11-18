Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Festival of Trees is back in Rochester at new location
(ABC 6 News) – The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday tradition for many families to enjoy in Rochester. The event is back for 2022, however at a new location. This year’s event will be at J. Powers at the Hilton in downtown Rochester, 10 E. Center St. It’ll be held on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26.
medcitybeat.com
Can downtown Rochester bounce back?
Nick Pompeian reminisces about the heydays of the 1990s when downtown Rochester was a destination for families like his, with a Gap store, movie theater, and arcade. He also recalls how, after a period in which those same types of businesses left for suburban shopping centers, downtown went through another renaissance — this time in the mid-2010s — with a burgeoning arts scene, new restaurants, and the feeling that downtown was a place to be.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
KAAL-TV
Austin kindergartners walk in balloon parade in honor of Thanksgiving
(ABC 6 News) – In honor of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, children at Woodson Kindergarten Center held their own parade full of balloon animals Monday afternoon. Over the last week, the kindergartners were reading the story, “Balloons over Broadway” and teachers at Woodson thought the best way to teach children about being thankful is by doing their own parade.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
KAAL-TV
Body found with a wound to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a dead body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Teens hoping to be firefighters train with Rochester Fire Dept.
(ABC 6 News) – The newest class of the Rochester Fire Department’s high school firefighting program had their third training session Saturday morning. High school juniors and seniors in the program spent the morning executing search and rescue drills, practicing saving victims and learning how to navigate in the dark.
KAAL-TV
Book Review to reopen; previous owner’s nephew at the helm
(ABC 6 News) – A beloved Rochester comic book/hobby store will reopen in December. The SE MN community rallied around former Book Review owner Craig Cotten after an unexpected cancer diagnosis and hospitalization in June. When Cotten died in July, the fate of his business at Hillcrest Shopping Center...
KAAL-TV
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving Dinner
The Austin community is rallying behind the Salvation Army this year to provide a hot Thanksgiving meal for those who need it most. Local philanthropic organizations, churches, community leaders, private individuals and team members from Hormel Foods are volunteering their time and culinary skills to help provide meals at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Austin.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield welcomes new electric vehicle charger
(ABC 6 News) – Electric car drivers have a new charging station in the area. The city of Chatfield held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at the Center for the Arts to unveil a new public electric vehicle charging station. “We are just always trying to be on the...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea pilot project shows promise, sells vacant building to expanding business
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea has saved a building from demolition having sold it to a local business looking to expand. Big Dream Organics and the City finalized the deal Thursday with the company paying $29,900 for the property locating at 1039 S. Broadway Ave.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville HS, MS close Monday after water pipe floods office
(ABC 6 News) Stewartville High School and Middle School were closed Monday after a burst water pipe soaked through the school ceiling and flooded the administrative offices. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the pipe burst around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, triggering alarms. The OCSO said the...
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
winonahealth.org
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
