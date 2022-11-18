Read full article on original website
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
Musk puts Twitter blue check relaunch on hold ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’
Twitter chief Elon Musk announced on Monday night that he would delay the relaunch of his new Twitter blue check program until the platform develops a strategy with “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”
Turkey hits new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint
MOSCOW — (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday that Turkey should “show...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
