Chicago PD star teases ‘heartbreaking’ mid-season finale
Chicago PD has not taken things lightly in season 10. The presiding theme so far seems to be trauma, as each of the main characters have had to face the mistakes and regrets of their past through whatever case they happen to be investigating. It’s made for riveting entertainment each...
Will Criminal Minds: Evolution release weekly or is it a binge-watch?
Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming to Paramount+ this week. Will you be able to binge-watch the series, or is this another weekly release?. The time has come for the Criminal Minds revival. Season 16 is a 10-episode story, and it’s completely different to what we’re used to. This is a season that offers a serialized approach with some procedural elements thrown in.
Will Criminal Minds: Evolution air on CBS?
Criminal Minds: Evolution begins this week. It’s time to see the next case for the BAU, but where can you watch the season?. When Criminal Minds Season 15 ended, we thought that was it. The show had come to an end, and we said goodbye to the BAU. Well, it turned out that wasn’t the end at all.
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
The Noel Diary cast: Who stars in the Netflix movie?
There’s just something about Christmas movies that we can’t get enough of! Every year, new ones are produced, and it’s always an exciting time. I’m primarily a sucker for holiday films that have romantic sparks flying. One of those this season is The Noel Diary!. The...
