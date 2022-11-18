Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
lakercountry.com
Hospital board meets this afternoon
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors meets this afternoon for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting is at 4 p.m. in the conference room at Duo Broadband in Jamestown. We’ll have details from the meeting this week on local news.
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
lakercountry.com
Russell County dispatcher graduates from academy
A Russell County 911 dispatcher has graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Mason Grant Loy of Columbia was one of 21 members of Class 146 to graduate from the academy, which trains dispatchers in areas such as roles and responsibilities, phone and radio procedures, crime databases, and more. Loy...
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
lakercountry.com
Russell, surrounding counties continue to have low level of COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district continue to be in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A total of 10 Kentucky counties are in the yellow, or medium level of spread and there...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
lakercountry.com
Council, event organizer clash over Lake Rattle and Roll
Thursday night’s meeting of the Jamestown City Council got off to a contentious start as Jeff Recker, a local business owner and co-organizer of the Lake Rattle and Roll event that took place in May, appeared before the council to give a report about the event and discuss remaining funds from the event.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
fox56news.com
Are Gov. Beshear's medical marijuana executive orders legal?
“They want to file a lawsuit, I know how to handle those,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday. Are Gov. Beshear’s medical marijuana executive orders …. “They want to file a lawsuit, I know how to handle those,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky briefing Thursday....
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
lakercountry.com
School district sees anticipated attendance dip before Thanksgiving break
As several Kentucky school districts have canceled classes this week due to illness, Russell County school attendance numbers were at 88.8 percent on Monday, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Salem Elementary was at 81 percent, Jamestown Elementary was at 85.8 percent, Russell County Middle School was at...
