10 Million Ukrainians Without Power, Kyiv Says; Evidence of ‘Gross Sabotage' Found at Nord Stream Blast Site

Related
NBC New York
Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant Has a ‘Lucky' Escape After Shelling; Russian Attacks Intensify as Weather Deteriorates
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said fierce battles are continuing along the front line, with the most intense in Donetsk, but wintry weather is prompting a change in Russia's tactics. While the number...
NBC New York
‘There May Be No Light for a Very Long Time': Ukrainians Face a Massive Test of Survival This Winter
Over 10 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the war, but those who stayed have already been pushed to the limits of their resilience. As winter sets in — with temperatures set to plummet and dwindling daylight hours — officials are warning of widespread shortages of energy and heat.
Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban
Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc's sanctions
NBC New York
Iran Says 40 Foreigners Arrested for Taking Part in Antigovernment Protests
Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said on Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's king has failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
