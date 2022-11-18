ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Anne Hathaway has ‘never fully recovered’ from 9/11

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1Q7Q_0jFSSt3e00

Anne Hathaway has reflected on her reaction to the 9/11 terror attacks.

Hathaway, who was born in Brooklyn in New York, was talking about the tragedy in the context of her new movie, coming-of-age drama Armageddon Time.

The film, from writer-director James Gray , follows two boys growing up in the Reagan era who are gradually waking up to the complex adult world around them.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday (18 November), Hathaway was discussing the fact that the film is full of moments where the boys experience or realise things that force them to grow up overnight.

“September 11th,” she replied. “I was 18 years old when that happened and I don’t know that any of us have ever fully recovered from it. I just remember seeing some kids on that day and thinking, ‘They’ll never know the world I grew up in. It’s over.”

The Independent ’s Clarisse Loughrey gave Armageddon Time three stars in her review , in which she wrote: “Gray’s latest is a flawed work. But it sees the filmmaker at his most vulnerable, as he twists the camera back on himself and asks: of all the paths that brought me here, how many were carved out by my own privilege?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO9Gr_0jFSSt3e00

Armageddon Time also stars Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a new Princess Diaries film is in the works , but Hathaway has not officially signed up to star in the movie.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
DoYouRemember?

Michael Douglas Shares Wild Hair Transformation, Fans Weigh In

Michael Douglas has recently debuted a crazy new hair transformation and, of course, fans are weighing in with their thoughts. On October 28th, he took to Instagram to post a video of himself with some long red locks, captioning the post, “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love! MD.”
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm.The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless, airing on Disney+, which purports to offer “fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process.”In episode five, titled “Memory,” Dr. Peter Attia tells the Australian actor that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from...
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Independent

The Independent

927K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy