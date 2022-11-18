ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whittier, CA

Wrong-Way Driver Released After Smashing Into 25 California Law Enforcement Recruits

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGUTd_0jFSSkML00
RINGO CHIU/Reuters

The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez , 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”

Read it at Los Angeles Times

Comments / 25

Erik
3d ago

Catch and release! Release and head down stream to Mexico! The great Calif. legal system!

Reply
11
Shermie
4d ago

This guy will not surrender once they file charges. I see a manhunt on the horizon.

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

Same with that huge and I mean HUGE drug bust. And they just let them go with a “be sure to return when we call you”…. Lol mkay? Did those guys show up for their court date? Funny how I haven’t seen anything more about that story?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
TheDailyBeast

22 Sheriff’s Department Recruits Mowed Down by Wrong-Way Driver During Morning Run

Twenty-two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were injured during a morning run on Wednesday when a wrong-way driver plowed into them near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, with five reportedly in critical condition, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. Four of the trainees are being treated for “immediate” injuries and 14 others have minor injuries, according to a member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident unfolded at 6:29 a.m, when somewhere between 40 and 50 recruits were on a group run through the South Whittier area. A 22-year-old suspect was apprehended, a sheriff’s deputy...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Court Docs Rip Into DOJ for ‘Fiddling Away’ on Matt Gaetz Case

The Florida lawyer who gave the feds a mountain of evidence documenting Rep. Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex crimes says the Department of Justice—which has yet to prosecute the congressman—is “like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns.”In a court filing Monday night, the attorney representing a key government witness in the sex trafficking investigation finally put into writing a scathing criticism of the DOJ’s inaction.The rare and aggressive move calls out the DOJ for trying to destroy the life of a local corrupted tax official who snitched on his buddies—Joel Greenberg—but not pursuing a criminal case against the popular, rich Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery

VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt.  The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns.     FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
CBS Miami

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON - At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt. The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key. Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet. The agency did not identify the country of origin for the migrants but did tag the US Embassy in Cuba's Twitter account in their tweets about the incident. U.S. Border Patrol said there has been nearly a 300 percent increase this year in migrants arriving by boat. In October, there were 54 landings that involved 850 migrants compared to last October when there were only 14 landings.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

19-Year-Old Hiker Vanishes From Popular New Hampshire Trail

Authorities in New Hampshire have asked for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old woman who is “overdue” to return from a Sunday hike in a national park. Emily Sotelo was dropped off that morning at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Notch State Park, with an intended itinerary of traversing Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack, and Mount Flume. More than 15 search-and-rescue crews were searching for Sotelo on Monday, according to WMUR-TV. State officials said Sotelo was not dressed for the cold weather that swept through New Hampshire on Sunday, with temperatures at higher elevations nearing zero, with a wind-chill factor dropping close to 30 below. WMUR-TV reported that Sotelo, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, is due to turn 20 on Wednesday. State conservation officers said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. Anyone who might have seen Sotelo along the trail is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at 603-271-1170.https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02SLunLN8ZvnGJhToZybzKGksGaQDR7xGnmFBx1VP9YWmQCG3BdEikGdPgQqb4MwZRl&id=100072937562599Read it at WMUR-TV
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Teen Found Dead a Day After She Went Missing

Just a day after she was reported missing, 16-year-old Trinity Backus was found dead Friday in Northern California. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said there’s “nothing suspicious” about her death at this point, and her cause of death is still unknown. Backus was reported missing Thursday when no one had heard from her since she left her aunt’s house in pajamas and no shoes the night before. Authorities found her body just half a mile north of her aunt’s home, where she was having a sleepover with a friend. It’s not yet clear why Backus left the house Wednesday night. The county coroner’s division will be conducting an investigation and autopsy into her death.Read it at NY Post
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

N.Y. Congresswoman Faces Ethics Investigation Over Met Gala Invitation

The Office of Congressional Ethics revealed on Monday there is “substantial reason to believe” an outgoing Democratic lawmaker “may have solicited or accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance” at the 2021 Met Gala. In a 15-page report on Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s alleged violation, the OCE said that it had obtained evidence suggesting the New York congresswoman had requested a Met Gala invitation in 2016, and that outreach had “continued to impact her invitation” in future years. “While House rules allow members to attend charitable events, Members may only accept unsolicited offers of free attendance,” the report explained. Maloney told...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

First Time to the Florida Keys? Here’s What You Need to Know

Never been to the Florida Keys before? If you’re planning a trip to this idyllic island chain, you might want to know a few things before you go.As an Orlando-area resident, I’ve lived in Florida for nearly 25 years, exploring the Sunshine State from coast to coast—including multiple trips to the Keys. To help streamline your first trip to the island chain, let me dispel a few myths about the Keys and provide some been-there-done-that tips. I also reached out to Ashley Serrate, representative for the Florida Keys & Key West Tourism Board, for some additional expert advice to ensure...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy