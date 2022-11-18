Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Gets Confronted By Pro Wrestlers Backstage At Millennium Tour
Miami, FL - Bow Wow was confronted by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstars Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan backstage during a concert as Cargill reignited her feud with the rapper/actor in person. Cargill pulled up on Bow Wow backstage on his Millennium Tour stop at Miami’s FTX Arena...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Had Police Called On Him After Tracking Down Where His Summer School Professors Lived
Vince McMahon spent four decades bringing his unorthodox approach as a promotor and way of making television to WWE. This led the company to incredible highs as well as some of the most surreal programming that the wrestling industry has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, McMahon also took a somewhat unconventional approach...
sporf.com
WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match
Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Wants To Use Classic Kanye West Song As His Entrance Theme
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently appeared on the Watching The Throne program to hype up this evening’s Dynamite, where the Absolute One will battle Ethan Page in the World Title Eliminator tournament finals. During the interview, Starks discussed his love of controversial hip-hop icon Kanye West, and how his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg: ‘Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos’
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass where he was known for his promo and got over with fans as a result. For Road Dogg, he could never connect with Amore’s promos.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Asked About AEW All Out Fight, Says This Is Not About The Elite vs. CM Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and commented on the post-All Out locker room fight, which led to the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, along with CM Punk, and the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was asked for his insight on what happened that night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Defends NWA Making Tyrus The World Champion
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on Tyrus winning the NWA World Heavyweight Title during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Tyrus won the title at Hard Times 3. Many fans criticized the decision made by NWA owner Billy Corgan. However, Bischoff understands the move. “Billy’s gotta be a...
