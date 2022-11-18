10 Million Ukrainians Without Power, Kyiv Says; Evidence of ‘Gross Sabotage' Found at Nord Stream Blast Site

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Protecting Energy Infrastructure a Priority for Zelenskyy and Armed Forces; Ukrainians Warned Blackouts Could Last Months
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's power shortages, resulting from Russia's repeated strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, are becoming more acute as colder weather sets in. Warning that "cold weather can kill," the World Health Organization...
Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban
Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc's sanctions
NBC San Diego
Iran Says 40 Foreigners Arrested for Taking Part in Antigovernment Protests
Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said on Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday...
NBC San Diego
Civil Rights Leaders Condemn Musk Decision to Lift Trump Twitter Ban
Civil rights leaders swiftly condemned Twitter owner Elon Musk's decision to lift former U.S. President Donald Trump's ban from the platform. They doubled down on calls for advertisers to pause spending on the platform. "In Elon Musk's Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to...
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
Comments / 0