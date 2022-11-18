Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 11/20/22
NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell. Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match. Kenny...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstars Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match
WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are returning to NJPW next month. Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, took to Instagram today and posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus. The video also features Styles and Luke Gallows. Gallows commented on how it’s nice...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Set for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
The WWE NXT Title will be on the line at the upcoming NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. It was revealed during tonight’s NXT episode that Apollo Crews will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline. Crews returned to NXT a few months back and made it clear that he was coming to take the title.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event on Saturday, December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Effy will face off against John Wayne Murdoch. The show will air live on FITE+. Here is the updated card:. Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Reveals Why He Only Called Six Matches At AEW Full Gear
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he was asked about announcing only the first six matches at AEW Full Gear. Ross said it was Tony Khan’s call for him to call six matches on the main card. Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will return to WWE NXT next Tuesday for another Deadline announcement. Michael previously announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, to take place at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. You can click here for the full details and rules on the matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team...
wrestlingheadlines.com
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Open for Fans Attending Tonight’s WWE RAW In the Same Venue
The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is open for fans attending tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The IPWHOF is located inside the MVP Arena. Admission is free for tonight, but a donation is recommended at the door. You can click here to print out your ticket.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Results
It’s time for the Full Gear fallout! The Devil got his due, there’s a new interim Women’s World Champion, and much more! Side note, I appreciate Joshua and Marc covering for me last week as I was actually in house for both Rampage and Full Gear!. AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
