Road Dogg Looks Back On NXT Invasion Of SmackDown Due To Stars Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia, Talks Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole

ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
itrwrestling.com
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Rey Mysterio Being Removed From Smackdown World Cup
Rey Mysterio was originally going to be part of the Smackdown World Cup, but an injury sidelined him from competing in the tournament. The Smackdown World Cup is an eight-man tournament featuring mostly Smackdown wrestlers competing in a tournament to get a title match against the dominant Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Could Wrestle First-Time-Ever Match At WrestleMania 39
Scheduled for April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 39 is rumoured to be one of the biggest ‘Manias ever, with regular names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey being joined by legends like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and John Cena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into The Ministry Of Darkness To Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera was a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but it wasn’t because of his in-ring work. The Undertaker served as the group’s leader from its founding in October 1998 until its separation in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming.
wrestlinginc.com
A Lot Of Backstage Heat Erupted After Sheamus' First WWE Championship Win
The year: 2009. The match: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a tables match at the TLC pay-per-view, with the WWE Championship at stake. Pitting two surefire WWE Hall of Famers like Cena and Sheamus against one another would likely be well-received in today's climate, as Sheamus has proven over the years that he can succeed in any role sent his way. But on this specific occasion in 2009, Sheamus had only been on WWE television for 166 days, despite being signed with the company since 2007. As a result, audiences were in shock after the events that unfolded at TLC 2009 –- Sheamus put Cena through a table, and per the stipulation, was victorious in their match. He became the first Irish-born WWE Champion, and only two people have captured the world title faster after their WWE debut — Brock Lesnar, who won the championship 126 days after getting called up from developmental in 2002, and Ric Flair, who captured the belt by winning the 1992 Royal Rumble, 113 days after arriving in the company from WCW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Splits Up Tag Team At Full Gear
Tony Khan has split up a team on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a wild match. There was an exciting tag team affair to determine who would be leaving AEW Full Gear as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Within the match however, a team...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
