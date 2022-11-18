ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business.

Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.

Schlagel was taken into custody Thursday in the Spitzer Toyota of Monroeville parking lot, where police say he purchased 240 pain pills for approximately $14,000.

He is facing charges including possession with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.

The Philly Pretzel Factory location in Ross Township said on social media they are not affiliated with the Monroeville store, nor are the Bridgeville and Cranberry locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rktKG_0jFSPbS100

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 22

Grand
2d ago

y is the mayor even on this thread smh....but that place looks like a front no one eats there so this is how it stays open everyone already made jokes about it being a front....

Reply
2
suzycreamcheese
3d ago

I understand the officers have to build a good case but, how many people die while they decide is 6 months or 2 years enough evidence.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WKRC

Man accused of selling drugs out of his pretzel shop drive-thru

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WKRC) – A man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription drugs out of his pretzel shop’s drive-thru window. The DEA began investigating Brian Schlagel, the owner of a Philly Pretzel Factory franchise, in July after receiving a tip that he was selling prescription pain pills. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is charged with stealing nearly $60,000 from his former employer.Marc Peagler, 31, is accused of stealing money from the Jewish Association on Aging in Squirrel Hill, a care and living facility for Jewish senior citizens.Police say he created a fake LLC, hired third-party contractors to do maintenance and approved invoices. For three years, police allege Peagler billed JAA for work that had never been done and cashed the checks for himself, totaling more than $50,000.Police say he didn't stop there. He also used a company Lowe's credit card and charged nearly $6,000, law enforcement alleges.Management later discovered suspicious purchases on the statements and that contracting work was being billed during the height of the pandemic when everything was on lockdown.According to court records, police arrested Peagler last year for sex crimes dating back to 2014, when he allegedly took a 13- or 14-year-old girl to a bedroom, pinned her against the wall, and forced her to touch his private parts. When she was 16, he forced her to have sex, court records say.KDKA-TV tried to contact Peagler on Monday but he did not respond. TheJAA and several board members declined to comment Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police charge man with strangulation after woman turns over video of altercation

Lower Burrell police accused a man of strangling a woman during an argument inside a toy store on Leechburg Road after she showed them a video recording of the incident. Jaison Lacava, 39, of the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Freeport was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats, and harassment.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
WTAJ

Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy