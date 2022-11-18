Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business.

Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.

Schlagel was taken into custody Thursday in the Spitzer Toyota of Monroeville parking lot, where police say he purchased 240 pain pills for approximately $14,000.

He is facing charges including possession with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence.

The Philly Pretzel Factory location in Ross Township said on social media they are not affiliated with the Monroeville store, nor are the Bridgeville and Cranberry locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

