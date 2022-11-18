ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
SANFORD, FL
wogx.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe

PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

