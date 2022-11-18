Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news storiesEvie M.Florida State
Related
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brevard County backyard
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are continue to search for suspects in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found James Tirion Mack, 61, of Titusville, in the...
leesburg-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect says he was ‘scared’ after killing teen on way to bus stop
A hit-and-run suspect told investigators he was “scared” after killing a teen who was on his way to a bus stop last week in Lake County. Enrique Ramirez, 57, of Winter Garden, continued to be held this weekend on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of hit and run.
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
fox35orlando.com
FHP looking for driver responsible for injuring 12-year-old in Avalon Park hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After receiving a frantic call from her son last Friday, Felicia Lakharam says she found the 12-year-old boy lying in the middle of the street, next to his bike, at the intersection of Auburn Cove Lane and Avalon Park E. Blvd. She took FOX 35 News...
WESH
Kissimmee police: Teen suspect and 16-year-old stabbed to death were 'estranged friends'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police said. Police said Paola Pagan was leaving home to go to school when she was stabbed by Anas Muhammed. They said she was able to make it back to her home at...
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
I-4 reopened after shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a deputy near Dinosaur World.
Florida school investigating incident after students held on bus by driver
Parents in Brevard County are outraged after students weren't allowed off the school bus by the driver who was yelling at students for misbehaving.
Florida teen arrested after 16-year-old girl stabbed to death
Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash, police need public’s help to identify victim
LAKE MARY, Fla. — The Lake Mary Police Department needs help identifying a pedestrian that was hit in Lake Mary early Saturday morning. The crash happened on West Lake Mary Boulevard and Primera Boulevard. Officers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene with no ID on them. They...
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
Man killed after car crash in Orange County involving a pickup truck, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man has died in a crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened last night at 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road and Sheaf Road. Troopers said the crash happened when a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck swerved into...
click orlando
‘I just shot her:’ Orange County teen accused in girl’s death knew about her pregnancy, records show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Orange County court records released Friday reveal details about the shooting death of a pregnant 16-year-old girl, including the fact the accused killer was the baby’s father and knew about the pregnancy. Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17, is accused in the fatal shooting of...
One Man Shot And Killed In Plant City Overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. – An overnight shooting in Plant City has left one man dead and police seeking answers. On Saturday, Plant City Police Department received a report of multiple shots heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. Units arrived on the scene at 1:38
WSVN-TV
1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe
PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
Comments / 0