Delta County, CO

North Fork Holiday Dinners – Heart of the Valley

If there’s one thing that Larry Jakubiak is not good at, it’s quitting. For over twenty years he has been orchestrating, preparing and serving hundreds of free meals to community members, not only for Thanksgiving but on Christmas as well. The North Fork Community Holiday Dinners in Hotchkiss have become a staple of the holidays and it doesn’t look like they’re going away any time soon.
HOTCHKISS, CO
Grand Junction Rec Center Update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme

The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
City of Grand Junction Update on Cannabis Licensing Process

The process to determine licenses for Cannabis Retail stores and co-located Medical and Retail Cannabis stores in the City of Grand Junction is currently underway. The city clerk’s office received 47 applications prior to the deadline of June 8, 2022. The initial review of applications for completeness and code compliance was conducted by a committee consisting of city representatives.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival

As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
MONTROSE, CO
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

