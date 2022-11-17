Read full article on original website
highcountryshopper.com
Libraries are more than buildings
The focus in recent news about the libraries in Delta County has been on brick and mortar buildings and the challenge the library district faces in keeping five buildings open with declining or flat revenue and ever-increasing expenses. In the on-going conversation about how to effectively provide library services in...
highcountryshopper.com
North Fork Holiday Dinners – Heart of the Valley
If there’s one thing that Larry Jakubiak is not good at, it’s quitting. For over twenty years he has been orchestrating, preparing and serving hundreds of free meals to community members, not only for Thanksgiving but on Christmas as well. The North Fork Community Holiday Dinners in Hotchkiss have become a staple of the holidays and it doesn’t look like they’re going away any time soon.
KJCT8
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
Delta, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
westernslopenow.com
Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme
The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
KSLTV
Deputies: Two in jail after breaking into Millard County store with car
BEAVER, Utah — Two people were arrested Friday after deputies said they broke into a store at a Millard County gas station. According to a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours at the Cove Fort Chevron. “Deputies were told...
KJCT8
Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
KJCT8
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Wednesday afternoon for Grand Junction resident Melissa Gonzalez. The CBI states that Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the 29 Mile Apartments at 2915 Orchard Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a black jacket, jeans, and sandals.
westernslopenow.com
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Final Garfield County vote tally gives Jankovsky 344-vote win in commissioner race over Gordon
The final, but still unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election in Garfield County have been tabulated, confirming a fourth term for Republican County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky over his challenger, Democrat Ryan Gordon, but by a slimmer margin than last week’s preliminary results revealed. Jankovsky came out on top...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
