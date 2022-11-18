ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

LaughFest 2023 returns to West Michigan in March

LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell in March 2023 for its 13th year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures

Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Recaps, highlights from Grand Rapids area state semifinal games

Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic are Motor City bound. All four teams won state semifinal games Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the Michigan High School Athletic Association championships games, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program continues

Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday cleaning up the sidewalks after more than two feet of snow fell in parts of the city in the last three days.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111922

Snow showers are continuing to move through West Michigan and will eventually wrap up heading into Sunday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals

The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
DEXTER, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Will East Lansing Become a Sanctuary City?

The East Lansing Human Rights Commission (HRC) unanimously approved a resolution at its Monday night meeting designating East Lansing as a sanctuary city. Before it can take effect, City Council must endorse the idea. The measure now goes to the council, which could vote on the resolution as soon as its Dec. 6 meeting.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI

