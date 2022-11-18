Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his garden
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
WOOD
LaughFest 2023 returns to West Michigan in March
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell in March 2023 for its 13th year. (Nov. 21, 2022) LaughFest 2023 returns to West Michigan in March. LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell in March 2023...
WOOD
Van Andel Institute study suggests new way of measuring cellular age
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. A new study by researchers at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids may have found a new way of measuring the age of our cells and how susceptible we are to contracting diseases. (Nov. 21, 2022) Van Andel...
Five West Michigan football teams punch their ticket to state finals
The state finals will be held on Nov. 25th and 26th in Detroit at Ford Field. There are five West Michigan teams who could bring home a state title
WOOD
Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures
Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
MLive.com
Recaps, highlights from Grand Rapids area state semifinal games
Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic are Motor City bound. All four teams won state semifinal games Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the Michigan High School Athletic Association championships games, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard: Here’s who’s headed to Ford Field
Four Grand Rapids area teams have advanced to the state finals after winning semifinal games Saturday afternoon. Check out the scores below along with what’s next for the winners.
WWMTCw
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Caledonia overpowers Clarkston, 21-0, to reach D1 title game
DEWITT — Caledonia might not be quite a known commodity, but the Fighting Scots’ stock is on the rise. In a dominating semifinal performance Saturday afternoon at snowy, frigid and wind-swept DeWitt, the Fighting Scots booked their trip to the Division 1 finals at Ford Field with a convincing 21-0 victory over Clarkston.
WOOD
GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program continues
Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday cleaning up the sidewalks after more than two feet of snow fell in parts of the city in the last three days. (Nov. 20, 2022) GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program …. Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday...
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
whtc.com
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111922
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Snow showers are continuing to move through West Michigan and will eventually wrap up heading into Sunday. (Nov. 19, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111922. Snow showers are continuing to move through West Michigan and will eventually...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
thesuntimesnews.com
Heartbreaking Ending for Dexter in D2 Semifinals
The greatest season in Dexter football history came to a heartbreaking end in a 20-17 double overtime loss to Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals Saturday. The game was played in a snowstorm in the second half and overtime and saw FHC tie the game on the final play of regulation and pull out the win in the second overtime to ruin the Dreads hopes of a trip to Ford Field.
eastlansinginfo.news
Will East Lansing Become a Sanctuary City?
The East Lansing Human Rights Commission (HRC) unanimously approved a resolution at its Monday night meeting designating East Lansing as a sanctuary city. Before it can take effect, City Council must endorse the idea. The measure now goes to the council, which could vote on the resolution as soon as its Dec. 6 meeting.
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
