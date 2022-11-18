ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Here's a look back at an Erie doctor's heart surgery milestones, which began in 1959

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

In a career filled with many milestones, Dr. George D'Angelo performed perhaps his most important surgery 60 years ago this week when he closed a silver-dollar-sized hole between two chambers of 11-year-old John Chiota's heart on Nov. 19, 1962.

It was Erie's first open-heart surgery, and it came years before the procedure was attempted in other cities Erie's size. Physicians still credit D'Angelo for the domino effect that surgery had on health care in northwestern Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfYu8_0jFSPDSh00

But the open-heart surgery wasn't D'Angelo's only breakthrough during his 40-year career at what is now UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent Hospital. Here is a list of other achievements:

  • 1959 — First heart surgery in Erie, a closed procedure
  • 1962 — First open-heart surgery in Erie
  • 1964 — First heart valve replacement surgery
  • 1965 — Inserted the first cardiac pacemaker
  • 1969 — First coronary-bypass surgery

Subscribers can learn more about Dr. D'Angelo and how his work has impacted Erie health care by clicking here.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Here's a look back at an Erie doctor's heart surgery milestones, which began in 1959

Comments / 2

Gerard Kowalski
4d ago

In the late 80s the top 3 cardiologists had a contest between each other to see who could build the biggest and best house. DeAngelo won . Dr Lyons was a second .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
venangoextra.com

Venango planning commission hears home rehab update

Venango County Regional Planning Commission members heard an update on the county’s home rehabilitation program, among other matters, during the panel’s monthly meeting this week. Josh Sterling, the planning commission’s community development planner, gave an overview of what the home rehab program has accomplished since 2021. The...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night

Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Titusville man shot in leg after argument in Hydetown

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man is recovering at home after being shot in the leg in Hydetown Boro in Crawford County. Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly was at Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot on Main Street. The 26-year-old victim reportedly […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving

People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
JAMESTOWN, NY
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery

WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Voters Deciding 'Erie's Most Iconic Food'

Erie has many foods that are cherished by local residents. Everyone has their favorite. But, did you ever wonder which food item is the most iconic? That issue is being decided by an online vote being conducted this month. The tournament is being held on the Facebook page of Gone...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman hit by car near downtown, police investigating

One person was taken to UPMC Hamot Friday evening after being struck by a car. According to City of Erie Police, a call came in around 11 p.m. for reports of a female hit by a car near 24th and State streets. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

State Police Investigating Shooting

HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
HYDETOWN, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy