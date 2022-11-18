Read full article on original website
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WDEF
Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WTVC
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
chattanoogapulse.com
Tech Goes Home Offers Winter Computer Basics Skills Course, Opens Applications
Anyone in need of an affordable device and skills training in Hamilton County can apply for Tech Goes Home’s next Computer Basics course, with the next class beginning Nov. 30. Participants receive 15 total hours of digital skills training from the free course, as well as opportunities for other...
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
WDEF
EPB partners with Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to fund permanent housing ahead of holidays
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – EPB is partnering with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to help end homelessness this Holiday season. EPB just launched their new Connect For Good giving campaign. All funds will go directly to the Flexible Housing Fund administered by the Homeless Coalition in an effort to get people get back into permanent housing.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Make A Surprisingly Sharp Drop Right Before Thanksgiving
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
WTVCFOX
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WDEF
Chattanooga now has a Leslie Allen Jordan Way
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A day after the announcement, Leslie Jordan’s sign has already gone up on the North Shore. The Tennessee Valley celebrated the life of Chattanooga’s own Leslie Jordan last night at Memorial Auditorium downtown. Hundreds came together for “Love. Light. Leslie” – paying tribute to...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
mymix1041.com
SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
