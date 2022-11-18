ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

EPB partners with Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to fund permanent housing ahead of holidays

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – EPB is partnering with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to help end homelessness this Holiday season. EPB just launched their new Connect For Good giving campaign. All funds will go directly to the Flexible Housing Fund administered by the Homeless Coalition in an effort to get people get back into permanent housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Winter activities around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga now has a Leslie Allen Jordan Way

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A day after the announcement, Leslie Jordan’s sign has already gone up on the North Shore. The Tennessee Valley celebrated the life of Chattanooga’s own Leslie Jordan last night at Memorial Auditorium downtown. Hundreds came together for “Love. Light. Leslie” – paying tribute to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday

From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy