ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Man saved from burning car in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Walpole crash

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole police officer was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan, officials said. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring Streets. The officer sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken...
WALPOLE, MA
whdh.com

MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Fentanyl found in apartment building where Malden Fire, Hazmat crews responded to medical emergency

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police seek public help identifying woman accused of vandalism, biting restaurant employee

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police Tuesday night asked the public for help identifying a woman in relation to an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester. Around p.m. Sunday Nov. 20, the woman flipped over tables in rage, causing damage to a glass front door at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue, according to officials. They said she also bit an employee on his arm when he tried to stop the woman from entering the restaurant kitchen.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy