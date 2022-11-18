Read full article on original website
Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
Man saved from burning car in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
Driver facing reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge in deadly Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrest in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after an...
Officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Walpole crash
WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole police officer was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan, officials said. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring Streets. The officer sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken...
MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
Fentanyl found in apartment building where Malden Fire, Hazmat crews responded to medical emergency
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
7News sources: Suspect arrested in connection with pair of suspicious deaths reported in New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, 7NEWS sources say an arrest has been made in Nashua after two suspicious deaths were reported earlier in the day. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and local...
Brockton police seek public’s help finding car possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are searching for a car they said may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man. The DA’s office said the fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Forest Avenue. The man who was hit had been seriously injured, and was taken to a Boston Medical Center by helicopter, where he later died.
Boston Police seek public help identifying woman accused of vandalism, biting restaurant employee
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police Tuesday night asked the public for help identifying a woman in relation to an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester. Around p.m. Sunday Nov. 20, the woman flipped over tables in rage, causing damage to a glass front door at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue, according to officials. They said she also bit an employee on his arm when he tried to stop the woman from entering the restaurant kitchen.
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
At least 1 killed, 19 injured after SUV crashes through Apple store in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a vehicle smashed through a storefront at a shopping plaza in Hingham Monday morning. A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments was needed on Derby Street sometime after 10 a.m. when the vehicle...
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
‘It happened real quick, real fast’: collision between car and Green Line train in Boston suspends afternoon service
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The driver of the blue Maserati involved in the...
