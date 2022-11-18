Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner
50’s Day celebrated in style at BES
Bellefontaine Elementary School celebrated the 50th day of school in style on Thursday, Nov. 17, when students and staff dressed in their favorite 1950’s themed outfits. A sock hop, drive-in movie, and hula-hoop contest were hosted in classrooms. Students also enjoyed root beer floats, with the ice cream and root beer provided by the PTO. Cups, spoons, and straws were donated by Wendy’s. Finally, students were encouraged to count, sing, and talk about the 50th day of school. BES Principal Jenny Salyer said the school has hosted a 50th day celebration for several years. (BCS PHOTOS)
Bellefontaine Examiner
Holiday memories brightened with health improvements through Maze Hearing
Connecting with loved ones from near and far and exchanging conversations with children, grandchildren, and other special family and friends brings warmth and joy to the holiday season. However, for those straining to hear or feeling frustrated during social gatherings due to hearing loss, they are missing out on some...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Raider generosity shines through food drive
The Raider Nation Food Drive was conducted last week at Benjamin Logan Elementary and Benjamin Logan High School in a joint effort by students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Business Professionals of America. A total of 1,680 items were collected. Donations are being distributed to Belle Center United Methodist Church and West Mansfield Give and Take for their food pantries. (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
NPR
When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
Bellefontaine Examiner
‘Examiner’ office closed Thursday, Saturday
The Bellefontaine Examiner office at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave. will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving, and also will not have office hours on Saturday, Nov. 26. The paper will not be published on Thursday, Nov. 24.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested getting dinner at Subway
Bellefontaine Police were called out to Subway on South Main Street in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon for an intoxicated driver. When officers arrived Stephen Scheifele, of Bellefontaine, was at the drive-thru window. Officers asked Scheifele if he had been drinking and he said his last beverage was just before coming to...
WKYC
Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
crawfordcountynow.com
Drinking Water warning in Bucyrus
Contaminants may have entered the Bucyrus City water supply. BUCYRUS—Due to a water main break or depressurization, contaminants that may cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People on SOUTH SANDUSKY AVE FROM MARION ROAD TO EAST SOUTHERN AVE should take the following precautions:. DO NOT...
Delphos Herald
Firefighters from four departments respond to house fire; family lost everything
VENEDOCIA — A house fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in Venedocia. The Middle Point Fire Department was dispatched to the scene by 911. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately and Van Wert, Ohio City, and Delphos responded. The residence was owned by Isaac Young and...
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
Comments / 0