Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

50’s Day celebrated in style at BES

Bellefontaine Elementary School celebrated the 50th day of school in style on Thursday, Nov. 17, when students and staff dressed in their favorite 1950’s themed outfits. A sock hop, drive-in movie, and hula-hoop contest were hosted in classrooms. Students also enjoyed root beer floats, with the ice cream and root beer provided by the PTO. Cups, spoons, and straws were donated by Wendy’s. Finally, students were encouraged to count, sing, and talk about the 50th day of school. BES Principal Jenny Salyer said the school has hosted a 50th day celebration for several years. (BCS PHOTOS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Holiday memories brightened with health improvements through Maze Hearing

Connecting with loved ones from near and far and exchanging conversations with children, grandchildren, and other special family and friends brings warmth and joy to the holiday season. However, for those straining to hear or feeling frustrated during social gatherings due to hearing loss, they are missing out on some...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Raider generosity shines through food drive

The Raider Nation Food Drive was conducted last week at Benjamin Logan Elementary and Benjamin Logan High School in a joint effort by students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Business Professionals of America. A total of 1,680 items were collected. Donations are being distributed to Belle Center United Methodist Church and West Mansfield Give and Take for their food pantries. (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
NPR

When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
MARION, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

‘Examiner’ office closed Thursday, Saturday

The Bellefontaine Examiner office at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave. will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving, and also will not have office hours on Saturday, Nov. 26. The paper will not be published on Thursday, Nov. 24.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested getting dinner at Subway

Bellefontaine Police were called out to Subway on South Main Street in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon for an intoxicated driver. When officers arrived Stephen Scheifele, of Bellefontaine, was at the drive-thru window. Officers asked Scheifele if he had been drinking and he said his last beverage was just before coming to...
WKYC

Dog with disability saved from euthanasia, now doing ‘swimmingly’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was supposed to be a final goodbye. When Phelps the dog arrived at Franklin County Dog Shelter four months ago, his disability was severely affecting his quality of life. The 6-month-old pup had swimmer syndrome, a disability affecting the use of his back legs. Because of that, he was named Phelps after the swimmer Michael Phelps.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Drinking Water warning in Bucyrus

Contaminants may have entered the Bucyrus City water supply. BUCYRUS—Due to a water main break or depressurization, contaminants that may cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People on SOUTH SANDUSKY AVE FROM MARION ROAD TO EAST SOUTHERN AVE should take the following precautions:. DO NOT...
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH

