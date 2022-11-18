Local school to hold info session with library

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)- Sebring Local Schools and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will host a meet and greet.

This is a chance for the community to ask questions about the latest topics impacting the district.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Sebring Library on West Ohio Avenue.

Its open to the public.

