New Jersey State

Karl Anderson
3d ago

This is why Nj will never change!!! We need election reform in Nj and things will change!!! Beautiful state ruined by politicians!!!!

Eddie Klotz
3d ago

How is he is still in nj and Biden in the White House,and even more importantly how blind are the people being tricked by big tech and media not to keep going down the same road,saddens me because these new woke college people are the future and after what I’ve seen I’m scared,very scared…you may hate the big mean orange man,but when he was in office the worst you got was some tweets with Biden we are going to war,everything cost more,people/families are struggling and if you think Biden will win in 2024 your very wrong and rightfully so

Albert J Rieder
3d ago

of course, as long as Murphy fortunes are favorable to Biden. plus eyeing up an ambassadorship....he doesnt care about us at all. ambition since Goldman Sach days...

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Jersey Assembly Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill

The New Jersey Assembly has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just five weeks after the controversial bill was first introduced. The bill, which was approved by a 42-29 vote and still must pass the state Senate and be signed by Governor Phil Murphy, will almost certainly be challenged in court. One member abstained.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district

Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Pollster: The 2022 midterm election in New Jersey was not about policy. It was about Trump. | Opinion

A lot of issues were on the ballot this year without actually being on the ballot. Inflation, crime, immigration, abortion, gun control, climate change, and not least of all — democracy itself. Midterms are supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent president. This year added an unprecedented twist by being a referendum on a former president as well. All of these factors played out in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Boost N.J. Medicaid rate for emergency ambulance trips | Opinion

Legislation can be many things, sometimes complicated, often redundant. Occasionally, though, you come across a piece of legislation that makes a great deal of sense and realize that it’s long overdue. That was my sentiment when a colleague shared S-2946, a bill sponsored by state Sens. Troy Singleton (D) and Jean Stanfield (R), both of Burlington County.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud

NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot

The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
NJ.com

Murphy feeds the pension beast three years running | Sheneman

While speaking to the League of Municipalities earlier this week Gov. Murphy proudly proclaimed that he had made a full contribution to the state pension fund for the third year in a row. Congrats, I guess?. Managing to make a full pension contribution is only an accomplishment when you consider...
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
