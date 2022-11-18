Read full article on original website
Research reveals the thinnest possible ladder steps made of distinct electric potentials
Tel Aviv University research reveals two-dimensional crystals exhibiting a unique control of distinct electric potential steps by sliding atomically thin layers against each other. The consecutive, ultimately thin, electrical switches reported are a highly desired resource for information technology and novel electro- and optomechanical applications. The research, now published in...
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater with a force equivalent to hundreds of atomic bombs, unleashing a 15-meter (50-foot) tsunami which demolished homes and killed at least three people on the Pacific island kingdom.
Monitoring 'frothy' magma gases could help evade disaster
Volcanic eruptions are dangerous and difficult to predict. A team at the University of Tokyo has found that the ratio of atoms in specific gases released from volcanic fumaroles (gaps in the Earth's surface) can provide an indicator of what is happening to the magma deep below—similar to taking a blood test to check your health. This can indicate when things might be "heating up."
Satellites cast critical eye on coastal dead zones
A dead zone in the ocean is as bad as it sounds, and having no information about dead zones' scope and path is worse. However, scientists at Michigan State University (MSU) have discovered a birds-eye method to predict where, when, and how long dead zones could persist across large coastal regions.
Studying the impacts of glacial flour on ecosystems
The meltwater from glaciers carries thousands of tiny rock fragments into the sea. Using a special camera, researchers at the University of Oldenburg can make these mineral particles visible in all their diversity—and investigate their impact on ecosystems. Dr. Jochen Wollschläger is studying a fascinating collage. Photos of more...
Less burping, more meat and milk—how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
Africa's livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity. But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world's three billion or more ruminants—cattle, sheep and goats—produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.
Building green energy facilities may produce substantial carbon emissions, says study
First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put on line quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
Verified after two decades: The fourth anaconda species
Two decades after having described a new Anaconda species based on morphological characteristics, a team guided by David Tarknishvili succeeded in extracting DNA from some old, pre-existing tissue samples. They used these to substantiate and verify the specific status of the new species. The new findings have been published in...
Discovery reveals 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible
A discovery at University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed for the first time that unconventional brain-like computing at the tiniest scale of atoms and molecules is possible. Researchers at University of Limerick's Bernal Institute worked with an international team of scientists to create a new type of organic material...
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
The Eocene rise of eastern Tibet drove an ancient monsoon that modernized Asian biodiversity
Today East Asia, and in particular the Hengduan Mountains and other parts of southwestern China, hosts several of Earth's great biodiversity "hotspots." A biodiversity hotspot is where very large numbers of unique species are under threat of extinction, and so are conservation priority areas. However, to understand how best to look after this diversity we need to understand what created it and how it has been maintained before human threats.
COP27: One big breakthrough but ultimately an inadequate response to the climate crisis
For 30 years, developing nations have fought to establish an international fund to pay for the "loss and damage" they suffer as a result of climate change. As the COP27 climate summit in Egypt wrapped up over the weekend, they finally succeeded. While it's a historic moment, the agreement of...
Exploring the deep: Drones offer new ways to monitor sea floor
Measuring the position and topography of the Earth's crust is critical for understanding earthquake risk. Now, researchers led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo have developed a novel method for monitoring the position of the seafloor with a drone-based observation device that could revolutionize oceanographic observation.
Intense femtosecond light pulses in the mid-infrared for spectroscopic and technical applications
A new light source generates ultrashort infrared pulses at wavelengths around 12µm with previously unattained peak intensity and stability. First experiments in vibrational spectroscopy on water demonstrate the high potential of the system for applications. Ultrashort light pulses represent an important tool in basic research and have also found...
Scientists estimate the weight of two giant extinct amphibians
A team of Australian scientists led by UNSW Sydney paleontologist Lachlan Hart has calculated the body mass of two ancient amphibians. The last of the temnospondyls—amphibians that look more like crocodiles—became extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago, after thriving on Earth for more than 200 million years.
'SharkGuard' reduces bycatch of endangered sharks, sea trials show
For sharks living in the open ocean, longline fishing is the number-one threat, with an estimated 20 million pelagic sharks caught annually by fishers looking for tuna and other desired species. Now, a new study reported in Current Biology on November 21 shows that a new technology, known as SharkGuard, could allow longline fishing to continue while reversing the dramatic decline of endangered sharks around the world.
Wreckage from famous warships explored in 3D on anniversary of sinking
On the 81st anniversary of the sinking of the Australian warship HMAS Sydney (II) and the disguised German raider HSK Kormoran following a battle off the coast of Western Australia during WWII, Curtin University has revealed a new large-scale 3D reconstruction from the wreck sites. Associate Professor Andrew Woods, Manager...
Treatment of wastewater in Nigeria's oil fields is failing, raising the risk of health hazards
People need both clean, safe water and sustainable energy. That means both resources must be properly managed. But when it comes to the oil and gas industries, there's a problem. The water that comes out of the ground along with oil and gas during oil and gas exploration and production...
What Eurasia's winter will be like under a third-year La Niña
In the summer of 2022, scientists predicted that a "third-year" La Niña is very likely to occur during the winter of 2022. Now, a team of researchers set out to study what the Eurasian climate will be like in the upcoming 2022 winter. Their findings were published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences on Nov. 19.
A closer look at the dynamics of the p-Laplacian Allen–Cahn equation
In the past few decades, the use of phase field-modeling equations for mathematical modeling has progressed. Phase separation has been studied extensively in thermodynamics and materials engineering, but the biological field has also begun to take an interest in this phenomenon. The Allen–Cahn equation (AC equation) is one such reaction-diffusion...
