what a joke so hunter is innocent huh? so again nothing to see here. it's all Russian disinformation. let's see , an email specifically holding 10k for the big guy? not possibly true. oh and selling a cobalt mine controlled the US to China? and by all.means let's make everybody by an ev so China can sell us our own materials? oh yeah nothing to see here...move on
And that is exactly what is wrong with the left! They think being a drug addict is an excuse for bad, illegal, and immoral behavior! There are consequences for actions, even when drug addiction fuels those actions!
didn't mention the laptop from hell..she wants to stay ignorant like the rest of them. put the evidence right in front of them and they still can't see it or won't allow themselves to see they've been snookered. we have to let these people go there's no hope. we must move forward and do what we know is right. they are going to starve to death or eat the bugs that Nichole is pushing on the commercials. those who see what's going on are a little better prepared.
Related
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
CBS reports Biden fears 'brutal' next year, GOP Congress going after his 'family'
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
CNN's Don Lemon continues to insist he hasn't been demoted, says foes 'have an agenda'
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Paul Ryan says McCarthy will clinch speakership, anyone ‘not named Trump’ can beat Biden
Republicans Tie Hunter Biden to Human Trafficking, Announce Probe
Biden responds after Manchin slammed him as 'divorced from reality' in blistering attack
Fact check: False claim video shows Nancy Pelosi crying after Senate floor confrontation
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 58