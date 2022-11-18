Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign

New York First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo speaks during a press conference April 12, 2022, in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Government veteran Lorraine Grillo, who runs City Hall as first deputy to Mayor Eric Adams, is leaving her post in the coming weeks.

Grillo’s pending departure — a rumored move first reported by The Daily News , and which she disclosed in an interview Thursday with POLITICO — marks a significant turnover at the highest levels of City Hall just one year into Adams’ administration.

Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone. Together they represent a major staffing change at a time when most mayoral administrations are just finding their footing.

Grillo has spent the past 10 months in the important but unglamorous role of establishing structure inside the sprawling municipal government. Her $275,000-a-year job puts her on equal footing with Carone and gives her direct oversight of every other deputy mayor aside from Phil Banks, who handles public safety.

“Each individual brings different skills,” she said during an interview Thursday from her stately office on the first floor of City Hall. “I came out of the construction and design world, also [former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s] recovery czar. All of those little pieces together allowed me to work on things that brought the city back.”

Grillo declined to say who would succeed her, as did the mayor’s press aides. Sheena Wright, deputy mayor for strategic initiatives, is widely regarded as the front-runner for the job. Unlike Grillo, who operates behind the scenes, Wright is often seated beside the mayor at his routine town halls on public safety.

As she reflected on her 29-year career in government, Grillo readily focused on the city's team of female deputy mayors, often pointing toward two photographs of the women prominently featured on her green office wall.

“The role that I play now is just to make sure that everyone is working together, everybody knows what the other one is doing, things are just moving smoothly,” Grillo said. Like Adams, she emphasized a longstanding frustration among city agencies whose potential for cooperation is swallowed by the bureaucracy of city government.

She also brushed off any indication that the twin departures of her and Carone are troubling signs for Adams, saying they each only committed to one year in the administration when they took their jobs.

“We’ve done what we set out to do,” Grillo said, again eyeing the pictures of her team. “They can handle it now. They know what they’re doing.”

Much of Adams’ first year in office has been defined by crises largely outside his control: A deadly fire and fatal police shooting in January, a mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway in April, persistent crime and a troubling economic forecast. He has sought to push some of his own agenda, like changes in Albany that expanded the Earned Income Tax Credit and established a preservation trust for public housing. But, for the most part, his initial year has revolved around external problems and internal turmoil .

Grillo is described by those who work with her as a no-nonsense leader and a steady hand more interested in the nuts and bolts of the job than palace intrigue.

“Lorraine was a big inspiration for our ‘Get Stuff Done’ ethos, because she’s been getting stuff done her whole career, from building schools to helping the city recover from covid to helping build the best team in the business here at city hall,” Adams said in a statement. “We’ll miss her, but I know I’ll be calling her and getting her advice in the weeks and years to come.”

Henry Garrido, who runs the largest municipal union, DC37, called Grillo “one of those quiet giants” who “does it without fanfare or the need to be recognized.”

Prior to working for Adams she ran the School Construction Authority and the Department of Design and Construction for de Blasio.

“Lorraine Grillo has made an extraordinary impact on our city,” de Blasio said Friday in a statement. “Lorraine was an unshakable leader during COVID and then led an energetic recovery effort. Every time I gave her an assignment, I knew it would get done. If you want a model of what a public servant should be and how much good they can do, just look to Lorraine.”

She said some of her proudest accomplishments include working to reform the Byzantine capital construction process, cutting the ribbon on a school for students with disabilities on Staten Island and getting a life sciences center in Manhattan underway.

She didn’t have much to say about her future plans, other than spending more time with her husband — Brooklyn politico Stephen Aiello. “I’m going to do a little of that and then decide what I want to be when I grow up,” she said.