Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
billypenn.com
Philly Ginkgo trees are late dropping their leaves (and stinky fruit) this year
Something smells, and it may not be the ginkgo fruits. Some Philadelphians have noticed ginkgo trees in their neighborhood acting differently this year. One Rittenhouse resident said the tree in her back yard has dropped leaves, but the seeds — which only grow on female trees and are known for a vomit-like stench when they fall and break — have held on longer than normal.
Visit Philly’s Own “Grinch Bar” This Season Before It’s Gone
Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022. If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.
visitphilly.com
Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop
Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
etxview.com
Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
mainlinetoday.com
The Philly Holiday Experience: Everything You Need to Know
The Philly Holiday Experience brings plenty of festive cheer to the city. Here’s everything the seasonal to-do offers to get you in the spirit. The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and Philadelphia sure knows how to celebrate the holidays! From the tree lighting at City Hall to the shopping at Christmas Village and the light display in Franklin Square, the Philly Holiday Experience offers plenty of new and time-honored traditions to help you get into the spirit of the season. Luckily for us, Philadelphia is just a short drive or train ride away, so make sure you check out these holiday happenings around the city.
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Thrillist
12 Philadelphia Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season
With all the corporate hullabaloo that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s easy to get sucked into the online shopping rabbit hole. And while you can easily spend the season clicking “add to cart,” the holidays are the perfect time to get out in your city and support local small businesses.
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
Shoppers look to save money on Thanksgiving dinner as prices skyrocket
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a turkey is up 17% from last year. But if you want to switch it up, beef and veal prices are actually down 3.6% compared to a year ago.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0