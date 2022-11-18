ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Philly Ginkgo trees are late dropping their leaves (and stinky fruit) this year

Something smells, and it may not be the ginkgo fruits. Some Philadelphians have noticed ginkgo trees in their neighborhood acting differently this year. One Rittenhouse resident said the tree in her back yard has dropped leaves, but the seeds — which only grow on female trees and are known for a vomit-like stench when they fall and break — have held on longer than normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop

Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia

In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

The Philly Holiday Experience: Everything You Need to Know

The Philly Holiday Experience brings plenty of festive cheer to the city. Here’s everything the seasonal to-do offers to get you in the spirit. The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and Philadelphia sure knows how to celebrate the holidays! From the tree lighting at City Hall to the shopping at Christmas Village and the light display in Franklin Square, the Philly Holiday Experience offers plenty of new and time-honored traditions to help you get into the spirit of the season. Luckily for us, Philadelphia is just a short drive or train ride away, so make sure you check out these holiday happenings around the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

12 Philadelphia Small Businesses to Support This Holiday Season

With all the corporate hullabaloo that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s easy to get sucked into the online shopping rabbit hole. And while you can easily spend the season clicking “add to cart,” the holidays are the perfect time to get out in your city and support local small businesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia

Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
