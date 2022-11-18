Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
‘If I Move, It Turns Real’: An Oral History of the 2016 National Championship Game
The UNC men’s basketball program has won six NCAA championships. Each win had its own particular rhythm, its own ups and downs that drove Tar Heel fans to near-madness. The same can be said of Carolina’s six NCAA championship losses, each of which carried its own unique sting. In 1977, Marquette ruined Phil Ford’s best chance at a title. In 1981, Isiah Thomas and Indiana ran past James Worthy and the Tar Heels. And in 2022, the gallant Iron 5 lost a 16-point lead to Kansas.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Unexplainable
The man who will get most of the blame for it minced no words. “We won’t win another game if we don’t play better than we played tonight,” Mack Brown said after his team’s almost unexplainable 21-17 loss to 21-point underdog Georgia Tech. So many reasons...
chapelboro.com
Georgia Tech Steals the Thunder From UNC Football in Stunning Defeat
When combating a yellow jacket in nature, one has to be ready for the bug’s persistence. Swat it away once, twice, and it’ll come back for more. A few more times and you may get stung. That’s exactly what happened to Carolina Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Georgia...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Rallies Past James Madison
The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Courtney Banghart Sunday afternoon, winning at James Madison 76-65. Carolina trailed by four points at halftime and shot just 26.7 percent in an ugly second quarter, but used strong second-half performances from Eva Hodgson and Deja Kelly to pull away from the Dukes. Hodgson drilled three three-pointers and scored nine of her 18 total points in the third quarter, helping Carolina erase the four-point deficit and lead by three going into the fourth.
chapelboro.com
Bacot’s Career High Powers UNC Men’s Basketball Past James Madison
Any time senior center Armando Bacot sets a new career high, you know it’s a record worth reading about. The preseason ACC Player of the Year recorded his first double-double of the young season in style Sunday afternoon against James Madison, scoring 19 points and grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds in the 80-64 win.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Edges BYU to Reach NCAA Quarterfinals
The UNC women’s soccer team advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight Saturday afternoon, defeating BYU 3-2 at Dorrance Field. A pair of second-half goals from freshman forward Maddie Dahlien — her second and third in her last three matches — gave Carolina a 3-1 advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Completes Perfect Season With Program’s 10th NCAA Title
The UNC field hockey team won its 10th NCAA title and fourth in the last five years Sunday, defeating Northwestern 2-1 in the national championship. The win completes a perfect 21-0 season for the Tar Heels and also avenges the team’s most recent loss, which came against the Wildcats in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. James Madison: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will look to make it a 4-0 start to the season Sunday afternoon when the team hosts James Madison. Saturday will be the last chance fans will have to see the Tar Heels on the Smith Center floor for almost a month, as the team’s next five games are either in true road environments or at a neutral location. Carolina won’t be back at home until December 10.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installs, Dedicates a Permanent Memorial to James Cates 52 Years After Murder
Monday marked the anniversary of a tragedy among the Chapel Hill community. 22-year-old James Cates Jr. was murdered on UNC’s campus in 1970, with his death starting of decades of Black residents calling to remember him and ask for justice. This year, though, was slightly different. While his murder...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Shooting, New Chapel Hill Police Chief, Field Hockey Title
In today’s news: Hillsborough police seek a shooting suspect, Chapel Hill names its next police chief, and UNC field hockey wins the NCAA title.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News- Hillsborough Shooting, James Lewis cates Jr. Memorial, and More.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a weekend shooting in Hillsborough, UNC’s James Lewis Cates, Jr. Memorial, and more.
chapelboro.com
On The Porch: A Conversation with Tych Cowdin
Come on up to the porch to have a chat with Randy Voller — former mayor, real estate developer, musician, man-about-town and more — in a recurring conversation slice-of-life program presented by VRC Limited! If you love great conversations and amazing anecdotes, then come on up and sit a while… On the Porch!
chapelboro.com
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall
A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Covid and RSV and Flu, Oh My
Orange County health director Quintana Stewart provides an update – not just on COVID-19 this time, but also RSV and influenza.
chapelboro.com
Quiltmaker Café Hosts Pay-What-You-Can Meal
For those looking for a hot meal but without Thanksgiving plans, or if you’re simply seeking company and conversation, Pittsboro’s Quiltmaker Café is hosting a Thanksgiving event to provide a space for it all — regardless of ability to pay. This year marks the first time...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: November 21-25
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Police Seek Suspect in Saturday Night Shooting
Hillsborough police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday night. Police say the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Route 70 (Cornelius Street). The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds, but the department says he is expected to survive.
