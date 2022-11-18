Winter Weather Awareness: A blizzard without Falling Snow? Yes, it’s possible.

We Wisconsinites are used to the cold and the snow. There’s a lot to look out for when Mother Nature throws us her worst. Advisories, watches, warnings – these are the signals given to all of us when our Wisconsin Winter weather takes a turn.

Our partners at the National Weather Service issue these headlines or “products” under specific guidelines.

Yes, you don’t need falling snow for a Blizzard.

There isn’t even a requirement for a certain amount of snow in a blizzard. A Blizzard Warning is issued when the wind (over 35 mph) will cause falling or blowing snow to drastically reduce visibility (down to ¼ mi or less). These conditions will persist over a long period of time (for at least three hours).

A Ground Blizzard is a blizzard that results from blowing snow that has previously fallen.

If a Blizzard Warning is issued, it means that severe winter weather conditions are expected in the next 12-36 hours or may already be occurring. Under these conditions, travel is not recommended .

Blizzard vs. Winter Storm

Blizzards deal just with high wind & its effect on falling snow or snow that has already fallen.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued when one or more of the following criteria are in the forecast:

6” of snow in 12 hours

8” of snow in 24 hours

2” of sleet w/ less than ¼” ice accumulation

Less than 1/2 mi visibility and 25-34 mph winds

Warnings are issued up to 24 hours out from the event.

A Winter Storm Watch is often issued 1-3 days before the event.

NOAA's National Weather Service

Is an Advisory a big deal?

All headlines are a big deal! They’re meant to keep YOU safe & informed.

A Winter Weather Advisory is more encompassing of winter weather conditions & its issuance may be influenced by each individual forecaster.

A Winter Weather Advisory may be issued if one or more of the following criteria are in the forecast:

3-6” of snowfall (less if the snowfall occurs early or late in the season OR during commute time)

Wintry Mix/Sleet; Less than ¼” ice accumulation

Blowing Snow – Less than ½ mile visibility/25 mph winds

“It wouldn’t be so bad out if it weren’t for the wind…”

The wind chill is an “apparent” temperature – or what we “feel” as people. The wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the cold AND the wind.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee issues a Wind Chill Watch/Warning if the forecast wind chill is expected to reach -35°F or colder.

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when the forecast wind chill is expected to reach -20°F or colder.

Frostbite can occur in as little as 30min when wind chills reach -20°F.

TMJ4 The wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the cold AND the wind.

