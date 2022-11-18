ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’

By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden should take the legal wrangling over his proposed student loan giveaway as a giant note to self: Next time he wants to create a massive new government program, he should take it to Congress first.

It may be inconvenient, but it’s what our Constitution requires. Thank goodness.

While the Biden administration remains adamant that its sweeping executive order to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for millions of Americans is perfectly legal, the courts aren’t buying it. A growing number of lawsuits have taken aim at the overreach.

In the past week, two federal courts have blocked Biden’s loan cancellation plan on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional and that he doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally sign off on a $400 billion taxpayer-funded “freebie.”

Lawsuit shows plan's flaws: Biden’s fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants approach to canceling student loans is creating a huge mess

“I think the likelihood is that this more or less marks the death knell as it were for the administration's attempt to forgive student debt,” says Clark Neily, senior vice president for legal studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, which filed a lawsuit of its own against Biden’s decree.

'We are not ruled by an all-powerful executive'

One of the more decisive rulings so far came last week from Northern Texas District Court Judge Mark Pittman, who heard a case brought by the Job Creators Network Foundation. He found Biden’s executive action to be patently unlawful .

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote .

Biden's plan challenged: First lawsuit is filed challenging costly, unfair student loan forgiveness plan

In his opinion, the judge said the administration’s reliance on the HEROES Act, enacted after 9/11 to help military personnel financially, didn’t pass muster. Biden has claimed that the “national emergency” caused by COVID-19 created the need for broad action. Pittman didn’t buy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5tZt_0jFSJReB00
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief on Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. Evan Vucci/AP

“In this case, the HEROES Act … does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program," he wrote.

Then this week, a federal appeals court also halted the loan cancellation .

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an injunction in a lawsuit brought by six GOP-led states that said they stood to lose out on tax revenue under Biden’s dictate. They also argued that the president had exceeded his authority, and the court agreed.

No longer a 'national emergency'

The Biden administration has appealed both decisions, but it’s doubtful it would get a sympathetic hearing from the higher courts involved, including the U.S. Supreme Court that has already twice shot down Biden’s overreaching pandemic orders.

Does this spell doom for the unlawful program?

I hope so. The administration has finally stopped taking new applications, and it cannot issue any loan cancellation at this time.

I have sympathy for the 26 million borrowers who have applied and thought they’d be seeing this windfall. But it’s important to keep in mind that this broad forgiveness was always going to most benefit wealthier Americans who hold costly graduate degrees.

A recent survey of those seeking loan forgiveness found that 73% said they planned to use the “extra” money for vacations and dining at restaurants.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

Biden should never have allowed the application process to start until he was certain the program was on sure footing. Even he has (inadvertently) admitted that Congress should have signed off on the forgiveness. But he faced a time crunch to offer the cancellation ahead of the midterm elections to lure young Democratic voters to the polls.

The president’s excuse that cancellation is necessary because we’re still in a state of national emergency is hanging on the thin thread that he refuses to end the emergency – which he could do at any time. (Remember, he said in September the pandemic was “over.”)

President's reckless whoppers: If pandemic is truly 'over,' Biden should follow through and end national 'emergency'

In fact, this week 62 senators (including 12 Democrats) approved a resolution calling on Biden to end the national emergency. They recognize the continuation for the farce that it is.

Will Biden finally back down?

Don’t expect Biden and other White House officials to back down, however. They’ve already indicated they’re looking to extend once again the pause on student loan repayments when that provision expires at the end of the year – a benefit that’s been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, and one Biden hasn’t had the backbone to end.

The payment freeze – along with zero interest accumulation – has been a benefit to millions of borrowers, but there’s little justification for the huge costs associated with the leniency. The pause alone has cost taxpayers more than $150 billion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxjCm_0jFSJReB00
USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Network

That is reckless on Biden’s part, as these measures contribute to the inflation and economic woes facing the country.

It’s a shame Biden stooped so low in an effort to pander to voters. What’s worse is his disregard for the Constitution.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ Ingrid_Jacques

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’

Comments / 120

Julie Netto
3d ago

First of all the President doesn't " rule" the country, especially this human vegetable. They represent the country along with congress. People forget that. Yes leadership is important, but ruling is not what they are supposed to do. STOP LETTING THEM!

Reply(3)
102
Rick HICKS
3d ago

well crazy Joe described himself best. "if you govern by executive order you're a dictator". bet his handlers forget he made that statement. Biden and the democrats want a dictatorship for America.

Reply(5)
70
Mark Alexander
3d ago

let them pay back their own loans it's called being responsible. my wife and I paid back ours.Hey cornpop I have a mortgage want to help me pay it off.This guy would make a deal with the devil,if he could.IM thinking he might have already, he is no Christian.

Reply
45
Related
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
itechpost.com

President Joe Biden Calls for an Investigation on Elon Musk's Ties With Other Countries

With Elon Musk's strengthening business outside the United States, President Joe Biden wants to question the billionaire's dealings with other countries. Engadget writes that Biden calls for a federal investigation of Musk as he is suspected to be a threat to national security. The Billionaire's Recent Deals Breed Doubt In...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq

President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

685K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy