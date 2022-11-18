LITTLE FALLS – Marion R. Regan passed away in the comfort of her daughter’s home, on November 16, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Marion was born on July 4, 1933, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Lenwood and Elizabeth (Murphy) Pye. She graduated from Dolgeville High School, Class of 1951. Marion then furthered her education and graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Marion was united in marriage to Jack Regan, on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church in Dolgeville, NY. Jack predeceased her on December 10, 2006.

