J. Sally Steuding Thomson
ST. JOHNSVILLE – J. Sally Steuding Thomson was born on a snowy Saturday, October 28, 1933, in Little Falls, New York. She was the daughter of Richard Ames Snell and his wife, Dorothy O’Brien Snell. On Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at the age of 89, she died, in St. Johnsville, NY.
Marion R. Regan 1933 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Marion R. Regan passed away in the comfort of her daughter’s home, on November 16, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Marion was born on July 4, 1933, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Lenwood and Elizabeth (Murphy) Pye. She graduated from Dolgeville High School, Class of 1951. Marion then furthered her education and graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Marion was united in marriage to Jack Regan, on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church in Dolgeville, NY. Jack predeceased her on December 10, 2006.
Office for the Aging will be placing gift tags on the Holiday Tree in the Office for the Aging
These tags are for older adults in Herkimer County who are not likely to receive a gift this Holiday season. The tags will indicate if they are a man or woman and give some ideas for a gift. You can pick a tag from the tree if you would like...
Governor announces State Police Traffic Safety Campaign during 202 Thanksgiving weekend
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving behaviors as the winter holiday season kicks off. The Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28. “Thanksgiving...
PUB-lic Acts of Kindness and Thanksgiving
‘Tis the time of year for many traditions. One of which is celebrating Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday because it celebrates two things I am unapologetically great at being thankful and eating. The Swiss philosopher and poet Henri-Frédéric Amiel once said, “Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude, and gratitude...
Government is Public Service
Come January, all residents of District 21 will be represented by Elise Stefanik. Her victory speech did not include all of us. It disrespected and alienated over 30% of us who did not vote for her. I hope her attitude will change, but her actions since the election continue to be divisive and deeply partisan.
