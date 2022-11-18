Read full article on original website
J. Sally Steuding Thomson
ST. JOHNSVILLE – J. Sally Steuding Thomson was born on a snowy Saturday, October 28, 1933, in Little Falls, New York. She was the daughter of Richard Ames Snell and his wife, Dorothy O’Brien Snell. On Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at the age of 89, she died, in St. Johnsville, NY.
Marion R. Regan 1933 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Marion R. Regan passed away in the comfort of her daughter’s home, on November 16, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Marion was born on July 4, 1933, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Lenwood and Elizabeth (Murphy) Pye. She graduated from Dolgeville High School, Class of 1951. Marion then furthered her education and graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Marion was united in marriage to Jack Regan, on November 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church in Dolgeville, NY. Jack predeceased her on December 10, 2006.
Rising Country Star Making Huge Stop in Central NY in the New Year
Get ready! Another rising country star is making his way to Central New York next year. Add this to your list of must-see shows in 2022. Parker McCollum is excited to announce he is coming to St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. It's all part of his "Summer...
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion
A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
PUB-lic Acts of Kindness and Thanksgiving
‘Tis the time of year for many traditions. One of which is celebrating Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday because it celebrates two things I am unapologetically great at being thankful and eating. The Swiss philosopher and poet Henri-Frédéric Amiel once said, “Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude, and gratitude...
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
Towns of Salina, DeWitt could use up to $10,000 in taxpayer money on I-81 lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Town Board in Salina approved spending up to $10,000 tax dollars to support this lawsuit against the state DOT. Supervisor Nick Paro told us why that is and why he supports this temporary halt on the project. "Renew 81, Town of Salina, Town of DeWitt, Town of Tully. Those, like I said we're all co-plaintiffs on the same complaint," explained Paro.
‘Family Feud’ results: How did Central New York family do in 2nd episode?
A Central New York family returned to “Family Feud” Thursday after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. Did that experience help them win a second episode?. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared as the reigning champions to “feud” with the Jones family, who jumped out to an early lead with the first category: “If a man can’t make ____, I’ll dump him.” The Joneses correctly guessed money, food, love/babies, time for me and “make me happy,” but blanked on the final survey response: Conversation. The O’Gormans failed to steal, so the Jones started with 92 points.
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
Superintendent says district nickname may ‘not be the Oneida Indians’ in the future
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Superintendent of the Oneida City School District tells NewsChannel 9 that recent guidance from the State Education Department “appears to indicate that we’ll…not be the Oneida Indians.” Speaking with NewsChannel 9 about the state directive, Superintendent Matthew Carpenter says representatives from different community groups could meet as soon as December […]
