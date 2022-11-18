Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans
ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis
HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. During the same...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs
This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
capecod.com
Updated: Verizon Wireless phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There were reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. The issue appeared to be affecting Verizon Wireless customers from Provincetown through Wellfleet. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Verizon has been notified and was working to restore service. Further details were not immediately available.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
capecod.com
Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan. The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process. The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives...
newbedfordguide.com
Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter
Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
capecod.com
Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving. The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats. The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head...
ngtnews.com
Massachusetts Increases EV Rebates, Removes Light-Duty EV Fleet Caps
The Baker-Polito administration is announcing several changes to the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program), which provides rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles, in order to continue efforts to reduce air pollution and to increase access to clean transportation options across the Commonwealth. Light-duty...
WCVB
Eversource seeking Massachusetts approval for 23% electric price increase
BOSTON — Eversource is asking Massachusetts regulators for approval to raise electricity rates starting on January 1. The utility said the typical customer would see a 23% increase to their bill. Eversource said it filed new electricity prices from power suppliers for customers in Eastern Massachusetts with the Massachusetts...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Wildlife Officials transport injured Gannett found tangling in hooks, fishing lures
“Brewster Animal Control received a call from a caring person about a Gannet she had seen on the Brewster flats. She noticed the bird did not appear to be moving and she was concerned about it. She provided great landmarks, and even sent photos, to make locating the bird a little easier.
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Baker visiting Ireland, while Biden is coming to Nantucket for Thanksgiving
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor’s office said over the weekend. The governor and First Lady Lauren Baker left Saturday evening for Dublin to start a weeklong family trip to Ireland. They plan to return to Massachusetts next Monday, Nov. 28.
Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
luxury-houses.net
Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M
The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
wgbh.org
The turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. 'Turkey Town' explores why
Local filmmaker and photographer Aynsley Floyd has worked for everyone from New York Times to the Chicago Tribune — and for her newest project, she's focusing not on a politician or concert, but more of a "plump" subject. Her new documentary “Turkey Town” explores the recent explosion of the...
