Bourne, MA

capecod.com

Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans

ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze

NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. During the same...
HYANNIS, NE
capeandislands.org

News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs

This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Verizon Wireless phone issues reported on the Outer Cape

WELLFLEET – There were reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. The issue appeared to be affecting Verizon Wireless customers from Provincetown through Wellfleet. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Verizon has been notified and was working to restore service. Further details were not immediately available.
WELLFLEET, MA
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan. The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process. The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives...
BARNSTABLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter

Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations

“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving. The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats. The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head...
BARNSTABLE, MA
ngtnews.com

Massachusetts Increases EV Rebates, Removes Light-Duty EV Fleet Caps

The Baker-Polito administration is announcing several changes to the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program), which provides rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles, in order to continue efforts to reduce air pollution and to increase access to clean transportation options across the Commonwealth. Light-duty...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home

Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
MASHPEE, MA
luxury-houses.net

Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M

The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
WESTON, MA

