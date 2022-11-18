Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans
ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.
capecod.com
Chatham Storm Preparedness Sparks Discussion
CHATHAM – A presentation on Chatham’s emergency preparedness and its response to winter storms sparked discussion at a recent select board meeting. Deputy Fire Chief Justin Tavano gave an update at the November 15 meeting and went over the town’s protocols in the event of severe storms and widespread power outages.
capecod.com
Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving. The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats. The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head...
capecod.com
Updated: Verizon Wireless phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There were reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. The issue appeared to be affecting Verizon Wireless customers from Provincetown through Wellfleet. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Verizon has been notified and was working to restore service. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan. The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process. The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives...
Cult of Mac
SUV’s deadly plunge into Boston-area Apple Store possibly ‘intentional’
A person driving a black SUV crashed through the glass facade of an Apple Store near Boston Monday at about 10:45 a.m. ET, killing one person and injuring 16, including four critically, according to reports. A fire marshall on the scene called the crash possibly “intentional,” though few details are...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
capecod.com
Updated: Wareham firefighters battle three-alarm fire
WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Seven Rescued Dolphins Released Off West Dennis
DENNIS – Marine experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released seven dolphins back into open waters off of West Dennis Beach Sunday. They joined 16 common dolphins reported circling close to shore. Eight dolphins were found stranded off Wellfleet Harbor after high tide, a hotspot for strandings,...
Fall River holiday lights display hit twice by vandals
A holiday lights display in Fall River was vandalized twice this week shortly after it was put up, according to event organizers.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
nbcboston.com
Seasonal Curling Rink Opens at Cape Cod Resort Hotel
Ice skating rinks are popping up in more and more places during the colder months, bringing what used to be largely confined to the Boston Common’s Frog Pond to a mix of shopping centers. But curling, a formerly obscure sport that grew in popularity after the United States’ unexpectedly...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
quincyquarry.com
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Hingham shoppers and store employees were impacted when an SUV drove into the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shoppes shortly before 11 AM today and so caused extensive damage and injuries.
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
