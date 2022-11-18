Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO