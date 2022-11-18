WELLFLEET – There were reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. The issue appeared to be affecting Verizon Wireless customers from Provincetown through Wellfleet. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Verizon has been notified and was working to restore service. Further details were not immediately available.

WELLFLEET, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO