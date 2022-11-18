Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving. The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats. The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head...
capecod.com
Pan Mass Challenge Raises Historic $69M for Cancer Research
HYANNIS – The Pan-Mass Challenge has made an historic $69 million dollar donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The record-breaking amount brings the organization’s total contribution to cancer research to $900 million since 1980. PMC officials said that the money has funded the first CAR T-cell therapies approved by...
capecod.com
Seven Rescued Dolphins Released Off West Dennis
DENNIS – Marine experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released seven dolphins back into open waters off of West Dennis Beach Sunday. They joined 16 common dolphins reported circling close to shore. Eight dolphins were found stranded off Wellfleet Harbor after high tide, a hotspot for strandings,...
capecod.com
Barnstable Hosting Housing Production Plan Forum
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is holding a public forum for input on updating the town’s housing production plan. The current plan expires in 2023. Barnstable is working with consultants at JM Goldson for the updating process. The meeting will offer people a chance to hear potential strategies and objectives...
capecod.com
Dennis Receives Special Distinction
DENNIS – Dennis announced it has become the first town on Cape Cod to earn the distinction as both an Age and Dementia Friendly Community. The designation comes from the AARP Network of Age Friendly States and Cities, the World Health Organization’s Global Network of Age Friendly Communities, and Dementia Friendly America -Massachusetts.
capecod.com
Chatham Storm Preparedness Sparks Discussion
CHATHAM – A presentation on Chatham’s emergency preparedness and its response to winter storms sparked discussion at a recent select board meeting. Deputy Fire Chief Justin Tavano gave an update at the November 15 meeting and went over the town’s protocols in the event of severe storms and widespread power outages.
capecod.com
Edgartown man arraigned on accessory after the fact in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
EDGARTOWN – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned this morning in Edgartown District Court on one count of Accessory After the Fact to wit Armed Robbery in connection with the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard on November 17, 2022.
capecod.com
Updated: Wareham firefighters battle three-alarm fire
WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Updated: Verizon Wireless phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There were reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. The issue appeared to be affecting Verizon Wireless customers from Provincetown through Wellfleet. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Verizon has been notified and was working to restore service. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans
ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.
