Akron, OH

gozips.com

Akron at Buffalo Football Contest Rescheduled

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The University of Akron at The University at Buffalo football game has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 with a tentative kick time of 1 p.m. The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 and was postponed due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo, N.Y. area.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Cayman Islands Classic: Akron Battles Nevada in Final Game

Akron Zips (3-2) vs Nevada (5-1) Wednesday, Nov. 23 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 5 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. Steve Alford (Indiana '87) Overall: 640-339 (32nd season) Record at Nevada: 53-41 (4th season) Akron Zips. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 279-193 (15th...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Closes Homestand Hosting Robert Morris

Akron (2-1) vs. Robert Morris (4-0) Wednesday, Nov. 23. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov....
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron to play LSU in Semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic

Akron Zips (3-1) vs LSU (4-0) Tuesday, Nov. 22 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 1:30 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. Matt McMahon (App State '00) Overall: 158-67 (8th season) Record at LSU: 4-0 (1st season) Akron Zips. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 279-192...
BATON ROUGE, LA

