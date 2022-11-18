ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Live music: Offerings, Moondog, Late Night Losers, Daydreaming, Jameson Daniels Band, more

By The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

Please call 352-374-5046 with information on future live musical performances. Provide the venue, date and band/performer’s name. The deadline to record is noon the preceding Tuesday for publication on Friday.

BABY J'S BAR: 7 University Ave. Nov. 15: Brenda Bayne Quartet.

THE BACKYARD AT BOCA FIESTA & PALOMINO: 232 SE First St., 338-0775. Nov. 20: Offerings, Draining Kiss, Caustic Bats and Last Grasp.

THE BULL: 18 SW First Ave., 672-6266. Nov. 21: Open mic. Nov. 23: Joe Breidenstine Jazz Group.

CRAFTY BASTARDS RESTAURANT & PUB: 4860 NW 39th Ave., Suite A, 872-5970. Nov. 18: Moondog.

HIGH DIVE: 210 SW Second Ave., 872-5949. Nov. 18: Late Night Losers, Speak Easy and Forrest Isn't Dead. Nov. 19: Astoria State, Our Sorrows and Reckless Giants.

LOOSEY’S: 120 SW First Ave., 672-6465. Nov. 18: Daydreaming, The House Crisis, Surface Dwellers, and Trev and the Travelers. Nov. 20: Knives, Shooting Northwestern and Pet Detectives.

MOTHER’S PUB & GRILL NORTH: 5109 NW 39th Ave. Nov. 19: Jameson Daniels Band. Nov. 22: Karaoke.

