Cincinnati, OH

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) — The Report Card

OFFENSE (B) Indiana’s offense was stagnant for the first 13-plus minutes, as the ball seemed to stick on the perimeter as Miami tried to keep it out of the paint. But the Hoosiers scored 65 points over the last 26 minutes by getting out in transition and ultimately finding ways to get the ball inside.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Purdue week

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the upset win over Michigan State and preview this Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket battle with Purdue. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) and Purdue (7-4, 5-3) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)

Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday

Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Ryan Langferman Chosen as Indiana High School Principal of the Year

Langferman is in his 10th year as principal at Milan HS. Ryan Langferman and his wife Carly after the award ceremony. Photo provided. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) named Ryan Langferman as the 2022 State High School Principal of the Year. Langferman is the Principal at Milan High School in Milan, Indiana, He represents the best of Indiana after being chosen from the twelve district winners who were all honored at the banquet.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Good News: Just Judy's

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE

