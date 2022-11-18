Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) Indiana’s offense was stagnant for the first 13-plus minutes, as the ball seemed to stick on the perimeter as Miami tried to keep it out of the paint. But the Hoosiers scored 65 points over the last 26 minutes by getting out in transition and ultimately finding ways to get the ball inside.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Purdue week
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the upset win over Michigan State and preview this Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket battle with Purdue. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) and Purdue (7-4, 5-3) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson, Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss win over Miami (Ohio)
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday evening in Indianapolis. Further below you can also watch IU players Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss the game. Indiana (4-0) returns to action on Wednesday evening against Little Rock...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
Raleigh News & Observer
Indiana Women’s Basketball Moves Up Six Spots in Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the Indiana women's basketball team moved up six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 6, two spots away from tying the program's best ranking at No. 4 in the 2021-22 season. For the second consecutive season, South Carolina finds itself...
insidethehall.com
Video: Travis Steele reacts to loss against Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Miami (OH) coach Travis Steele addressed the media following his team’s 86-56 loss to Indiana on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
thedailyhoosier.com
Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)
Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
Watch No. 12 Indiana basketball face off against Miami (OH) on Sunday
Indiana basketball faces off against Miami (OH) in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Hoosiers have played Miami (OH) eight times since 1980 and are 7-1 (.875) all-time in the series. The last time Indiana basketball lost to Miami (OH) dates back to November 1983, when the Redhawks won 63-57.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Highlights, Tom Allen Q&A, locker room scenes from IU’s 2OT upset of Michigan State
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 39-31 two-overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing. Further below you can watch head coach Tom Allen’s post-game press conference, and scenes from the post-game locker room at Spartan Stadium. Indiana concludes the 2022 season next weekend against Purdue. The...
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Coaches use AED to revive Greenwood student who collapsed during basketball practice
GREENWOOD, Ind. — An eighth-grade Greenwood student is recovering after collapsing at basketball practice Friday afternoon. Coaches and other staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator to save the student’s life. Doctors later determined the student has a heart condition that had not...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ryan Langferman Chosen as Indiana High School Principal of the Year
Langferman is in his 10th year as principal at Milan HS. Ryan Langferman and his wife Carly after the award ceremony. Photo provided. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) named Ryan Langferman as the 2022 State High School Principal of the Year. Langferman is the Principal at Milan High School in Milan, Indiana, He represents the best of Indiana after being chosen from the twelve district winners who were all honored at the banquet.
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Good News: Just Judy's
INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana. This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0