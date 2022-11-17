Trees for Troops is once again making a stop at Fort Leonard Wood to deliver free trees. There are two pickup dates. December 2nd will be the date for active duty, reserve, National Guard, and spouses. December 3rd will be the pickup date for all other authorized personnel, while supplies last. Tree pickup will be at the Auto Skills Center, Building 1383 on Nebraska Avenue per the appointed time. You will need to have your military I.D. on hand at the time of pickup. This year, registration is required for pickup on December 2nd. You may do so by visiting the Fort Leonard Wood MWR website or by calling 573-596-6913.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO