myozarksonline.com
Natural Resources Awards Water Grants In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding 410-million-dollars in grants to help communities with their water infrastructure. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri Farm Bureau Says Thanksgiving Meal To Cost Much More
The Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey of the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is out and it shows that the cost of a traditional meal is up 20-percent this year. President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, Garrett Hawkins, says there’s no sugarcoating it…. A 16-pound turkey will...
Fort Wood Prepares Extra Special Thanksgiving
Fort Leonard Wood is making Thanksgiving extra special for U.S. Army soldiers who are there for the holiday. The southern Missouri base is prepping to serve about 13-thousand soldiers, family members, Department of Defense ID cardholders, and others. Beverly Leggett, the base’s food program manager, says the meal will include all the traditional fixins’ and more…
Trees for Troops is once again making a stop at Fort Leonard Wood to deliver free trees
Trees for Troops is once again making a stop at Fort Leonard Wood to deliver free trees. There are two pickup dates. December 2nd will be the date for active duty, reserve, National Guard, and spouses. December 3rd will be the pickup date for all other authorized personnel, while supplies last. Tree pickup will be at the Auto Skills Center, Building 1383 on Nebraska Avenue per the appointed time. You will need to have your military I.D. on hand at the time of pickup. This year, registration is required for pickup on December 2nd. You may do so by visiting the Fort Leonard Wood MWR website or by calling 573-596-6913.
