ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford
During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair commented on the upcoming plans for a WWE reality show featuring her and husband Montez Ford of the Street Profits. She said,. “Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
Asuka vs. Ripley WarGames advantage match set for WWE Raw
The winner of the match's team will get the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Photographer Bob Mulrenin
The wrestling world lost one of its veteran photographers on Saturday, as Bob Mulrenin passed away. Pwinsider reports that Mulrenin, who regularly shot photos for WWE, AEW, and Impact, as well as indie events and conventions, passed on Saturday evening after a fight with cancer. The site notes that Mulrenin...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Play A Iconic Marvel Superhero
Speaking with ComicBook.com, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed how she wants to play the X-Men character Storm in a future project someday. Belair had previously spoken about the idea in 2020 and appears to still have a strong desire to portray the character. She said,. “Oh 100%. I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Reveals How She’s Feeling After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous Beforehand
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW wrestler Saraya commented on her return to in-ring action, how nervous she was before the match took place, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On how she feels after her match: “I feel fantastic, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/18/22)
WWE invades the XL Center in Hartford, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler. – SmackDown World Cup first-round match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch. – SmackDown World Cup...
ewrestlingnews.com
News on CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, More
According to PWInsider, CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS, for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The report also mentions that plans for a media scrum after this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view are already underway. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake...
ewrestlingnews.com
WarGames Advantage Match & More Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
A WarGames advantage match will be just part of a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames. During this week’s episode, Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV and was announced as the fifth member of ‘Team Brutes’ that will face the Bloodline.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage AEW Full Gear News – Who Jungle Boy Reached Out To For Advice, MJF’s Travel
Prior to Saturday night’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, AEW wrestler Jungle Boy reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for some cage match advice. According to a report from Fightful, MJF is not scheduled to fly out of Newark, NJ. The reason for this is because his home is approximately 60 miles from the city.
