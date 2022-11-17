Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
William Regal Discusses The Time The FCW Roster Was Stacked With Talent, More
Speaking on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on the FCW talent roster being loaded at the time of Rollins, Moxley, Reigns, Sandow, Husky Harris, and others being on the brand, why he thought Damien Sandow was “magic,” and more. You can check...
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
More Backstage Notes About Elite’s Return, Usage Of New Theme Song
As noted, The Elite (the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) made their in-ring return last night at AEW Full Gear, losing a match to Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. The Elite came out to Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” for their entrance theme. A report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on The Elite’s return, and the use of their new theme song.
Triple H Views WWE RAW Star As “Almost Like A Reclamation Project”
Finn Balor has been strongly pushed by Triple H as a member of The Judgment Day after months of Vince McMahon not doing anything notable with him on television before he resigned from the company and Triple H took over creative. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as...
Booker T Chimes In On Road Dogg’s Recent Comments On Bret Hart
Don’t expect a controversial news story to come out without WWE Hall of Famer Booker T chiming in. During the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on the Road Dogg’s recent comments about Bret Hart not being a good wrestler and what he thinks should be valued in a wrestler’s legacy.
Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Tony Khan would like to see AEW have a presence at Wrestle Kingdom. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he’s spoken with NJPW about working with each other on the show but most of AEW’s talent will likely be kept back for AEW Dynamite that same night in Seattle. He said,
New AEW Interim AEW Women’s Champion Crowned At Full Gear
Jamie Hayter is your brand new Interim AEW Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to capture the Interim AEW Women’s Title. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker both interfered at different points in the match, attacking Toni Storm. In the end, it was Hayter who was able to hit Storm with her Hayterade ripcord lariat to pick up the “W.”
Roman Reigns Promises His Current WWE Run Is Only Going To Get Bigger
Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for over two years as the WWE Universal Champion since he won the championship at WWE Payback 2020. Reigns has defeated a lot of big names during this run, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and others. For Reigns, he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air?
After Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson came down to the ringside area to check on Jon Moxley, as he continued to sell after being hit with some brass knuckles by MJF. The fans in attendance...
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, Shocking Heel Turn Takes Place
During the main event of Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title. The win marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. The finish of the match came when William Regal shockingly turned on Jon Moxley by sliding a...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Photographer Bob Mulrenin
The wrestling world lost one of its veteran photographers on Saturday, as Bob Mulrenin passed away. Pwinsider reports that Mulrenin, who regularly shot photos for WWE, AEW, and Impact, as well as indie events and conventions, passed on Saturday evening after a fight with cancer. The site notes that Mulrenin...
AEW Full Gear Results: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They all started brawling to start off the bout. Wardlow hit a wild dive to take them both out. Wardlow...
Andrade El Idolo Says “Goodbye” Amid AEW Hiatus
Andrade El Idolo has thanked and said goodbye to his fans, amid rumors of an AEW departure. Andrade debuted for AEW last year but has expressed frustration with how the company has used him. Last month, the former NXT Champion was sent home from AEW after attacking Sammy Guevara backstage.
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast In Upcoming Move “Fight Another Day”
Deadline is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken Shamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent movie, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film has already begun production in Toronto.
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
Being The Elite Returning After Eleven-Week Hiatus
The popular Being The Elite series is returning after a lengthy hiatus due to the events of AEW All Out. After a backstage fight resulted in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks being suspended, the show was put on pause and an investigation into the fight was conducted. The announcement...
Saraya Reveals How She’s Feeling After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous Beforehand
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, AEW wrestler Saraya commented on her return to in-ring action, how nervous she was before the match took place, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On how she feels after her match: “I feel fantastic, and...
Bianca Belair Discusses Her Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford
During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair commented on the upcoming plans for a WWE reality show featuring her and husband Montez Ford of the Street Profits. She said,. “Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at...
VIDEO: Watch The Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
You can watch the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum below. Some of the guests include Tony Khan, The Acclaimed, MJF, Saraya, and others. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
