Read full article on original website
Related
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging
• Zircon Sand exterior paint will be available on the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. • Kinematic Posture Control has been well-received by many and will continue to provide better stability for MX-5 • 2023 MX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $28,050. Mazda North America Operations today...
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid are prime choices if you want to save gas. Check out which car will save you more money between fill ups. The post 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
2023 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime Bow in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – Like a lot of automotive enthusiasts, I’ve always been a little derisive towards Toyota’s Prius, mostly because the car has always been a bit lacking in guts. In fact, a running joke I have with a few other automotive journalists I know involves uttering the words “it’s always a f*cking Prius” when we come upon slower traffic during press drives. That’s because it often actually is a Prius holding up the works. I’ve dropped this line on many a California freeway, from Sacramento on down to San Diego. And, of course, I’ve said plenty of times bopping around my home base of Chicago.
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Drops the Manual Completely
When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.
2023 Toyota Highlander vs.2023 Subaru Ascent: Strengths and Weaknesses Revealed
Which midsize three-row crossover SUV should you drive? The 2023 Toyota Highlander and 2023 Subaru Ascent compared. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander vs.2023 Subaru Ascent: Strengths and Weaknesses Revealed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV
Consumer Reports ranks the 2023 Subaru Forester as the best SUV. See why the Subaru Forester is a well-rounded option. The post Consumer Reports Crowns the 2023 Subaru Forester as Best SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com
Hyundai Home helps EV buyers set up charging, solar, energy storage
Hyundai this week released details of Hyundai Home, a service that allows EV owners to shop home charging, solar, and energy storage hardware through one website. Announced in 2021 as a home-energy ecosystem, Hyundai Home is now available in 16 states, according to an announcement during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai said the service will be overseen by dealerships in those states, with assistance from partner company Electrum.
3 Luxury Subaru Outback Alternatives You Should Take Camping in Style
The Audi A4 allroad, A6 allroad, and Volvo V60 Cross Country are solid luxury alternatives to the Subaru Outback. Of course, they're quite a bit pricier. The post 3 Luxury Subaru Outback Alternatives You Should Take Camping in Style appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Nissan Murano Cost?
Here's a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Nissan Murano midsize SUV model costs, factoring in trim levels, accessories, add-ons, and more. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Nissan Murano Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased?
As new models come out people are trying to decide on the new models or the older ones. If you are deciding between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and the 2022 model, you may be wondering why the mileage decreased. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0